Marketing & Media trends
Industry trends
Sponsors
Trends
More Articles
- Potential for slow but steady recovery of construction sector in 2022Johan Gouws and Mohau Mphomela
- Key legal trends in Africa - Part 3Darryl Bernstein, Johan Botes, Kieran Whyte and Lerisha Naidu
- Key trade and investment trends in Africa - Part 2Ashlin Perumall and Janet MacKenzie
- Key trade and investment trends in Africa - Part 1Lodewyk Meyer, Marc Yudaken, Mike van Rensburg and Virusha Subban
- Brands doing good is good for businessSinenhlanhla Njapha
- The year of the African storytellerGarreth van Vuuren
Most Read
Show more
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Top Employers Institute launches World of Work Trends Report 2022
The Top Employers Institute has released the 2022 edition of its World of Work Trends Report (formerly known as the HR Trends Report). The report examines the latest trends in people strategies and practices, analysing data from 1,857 Certified Top Employers to give a broader insight into how global developments will impact workforces in the year ahead.
Image source: Rebrand Cities from Pexels
What’s inside?
While the 2021 report reflected the turbulence of a working world reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s World of Work Trends Report 2022 offers more clarity around the ways in which these challenges have evolved and allowed for the emergence of new trends.
The research shows that the number one priority for businesses, and in particular HR departments, in 2022 will be to support organisational and cultural change.
Contributing researchers and HR auditors explore the changes happening in the world of work, focusing on three major trends that are shaping global people practices:
- Unleash the power of the “involved” employee
- Deliver people agility through “digit-ability”
- Taming the “wild west” of work
The report is available on the Top Employers Institute website at https://bit.ly/3cTTieD
Read more: Top Employers Institute, employment trends, work trends, HR Trends
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.