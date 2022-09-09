Top Employers Institute launches World of Work Trends Report 2022

The Top Employers Institute has released the 2022 edition of its World of Work Trends Report (formerly known as the HR Trends Report). The report examines the latest trends in people strategies and practices, analysing data from 1,857 Certified Top Employers to give a broader insight into how global developments will impact workforces in the year ahead.

What’s inside?

While the 2021 report reflected the turbulence of a working world reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s World of Work Trends Report 2022 offers more clarity around the ways in which these challenges have evolved and allowed for the emergence of new trends.

The research shows that the number one priority for businesses, and in particular HR departments, in 2022 will be to support organisational and cultural change.

Contributing researchers and HR auditors explore the changes happening in the world of work, focusing on three major trends that are shaping global people practices:

Unleash the power of the “involved” employee

Deliver people agility through “digit-ability”

Taming the “wild west” of work

The report is available on the Top Employers Institute website at https://bit.ly/3cTTieD