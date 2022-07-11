Pizza Hut, Yes launch local LeadHERship initiative

Pizza Hut and the Youth Employment Service (Yes) launched their LeadHERship initiative earlier this year. The programme aims to unlock job opportunities for vulnerable young women, aged 18-24, marginalised in South African communities.

Source: Gallo/Getty

“This initiative will assist these young women by providing them with quality 12-month working experiences, making them more employable in the future. A young woman is six times more likely to receive a call back after an interview if she possesses a legitimate reference letter. The goal is to empower young and vulnerable women in marginalised communities by developing strategies for their employability and personal development,” said Ewan Davenport, managing director at Pizza Hut.

Breaking down structural, socioeconomic barriers

According to Stats SA, South African women make up 36.4% of the unemployed population, while women between the ages of 15 and 34 make up 48.7% of the unemployed youth.

"Through this programme, with our implementation partners (IPs), Yes has already placed 109 women in health services, creative entrepreneurial collectives, literacy programmes and schools. With the success of the initiative thus far, we continue to contribute to breaking down the structural and socioeconomic barriers and providing women an equal opportunity to play a role in the working world,” said Yes acting COO, Leanne Emery Hunter.

The IPs where the young women have been placed are: