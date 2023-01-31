Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BET SoftwareLGFundzaPerfect WordTelvivaMeltwaterEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Technology News South Africa

Google launches startup accelerator for women in Africa

31 Jan 2023
Google has announced that it has launched the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program, its first dedicated startup accelerator for women founders in Africa. Applications are now open for the inaugural programme, Google said. "The programme aims to empower and support women founders on the continent by providing resources and opportunities for them to scale their startups and address African problems," Google explained.
Source:
Source: Unsplash

Women founders who are building tech startups in Africa or for Africa can apply through the program website at g.co/acceleratorafrica before the 20 February deadline.

Eligible applicants must have a working product or service, a viable business model, and a working team. The application process includes a written application and an interview with the program team.

The 12-week programme will commence in March 2023 and include one bootcamp per month, held in a hybrid style of online and in-person sessions.

Selected participants will receive access to Google's products, mentoring from industry experts, resources, tools, and technology, as well as networking opportunities and connections with investors to support the growth of their startups.

“We are excited about the open call for applications for our three-month accelerator programme, specifically tailored to address the unique challenges faced by women founders in Africa. We believe that investing in women founders in Africa is critical for economic empowerment that will enable the creation of jobs for the growing African youth population,” says Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of Startup Ecosystem, Africa at Google.

Source © Aoruba Google is entering the AI race, announcing it has plans to release its own chatbot in 2023
Google to release its own chatbot in 2023

25 Jan 2023

African female founders face challenges in their entrepreneurial pursuits, including limited access to funding. Despite these challenges, women make up a significant portion of African entrepreneurs, with 58% of businesses in Africa being owned by women.

“Elevating the participation and leadership of women in the entrepreneurship ecosystem is crucial for promoting gender equality and driving economic growth in Africa. Investing in women-led startups is a key step towards achieving this goal, and Google's commitment to these goals is reflected in the launch of the Google for Startups Accelerator: Women Founders Africa Program," added Aiyegbusi.

Akua Nyame-Mensah, a mentor for the program said, "It's an honour to be a mentor in the inaugural Google for Startups Accelerator Program for Women Founders. As part of supporting the next generation of leaders in Africa, this program offers women an opportunity to grow their networks and the accountability to achieve their professional goals. The focus on mentorship will be invaluable. Participants will benefit and grow from the exchange of ideas and experiences."

NextOptions
Read more: women entrepreneurs, Google, African startups, accelerator programme

Related

GrindstoneX, Naspers Lab reveal first cohort of female entrepreneurs
GrindstoneX, Naspers Lab reveal first cohort of female entrepreneurs19 hours ago
Our new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights
Location BankOur new and improved Reputation Dashboard provides industry leading insights1 day ago
Source © Content Studio How easy is AI-generated content to spot? A study says it is quite easy
AI-generated content for publications can be risky says study26 Jan 2023
Source © Aoruba Google is entering the AI race, announcing it has plans to release its own chatbot in 2023
Google to release its own chatbot in 202325 Jan 2023
Source: © Brand Finance Amazon is the world's most valuable brand says Brand Finance's Global 500 2023 report
Brand Finance's Global 500 2023 names Amazon the world's most valuable brand20 Jan 2023
Source © Benoit Daoust Google says it is committed to making the ad-supported web a safer and more private place for everyone in Africa
Google: Making ad platforms safe for users, advertisers, and publishers in Africa20 Jan 2023
War of the words: Is a robot a better writer than a human?
ClockworkWar of the words: Is a robot a better writer than a human?16 Jan 2023
Linah Maigurira is the sales leader at Google. Source: Supplied.
#BizTrends2023: Post-pandemic, CMOs face unknowns head on16 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz