Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Broad MediaBizcommunity.comDomains.co.zaBluegrass DigitalEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Technology Company news South Africa

Menu

Aki Anastasiou talks to the who's who of SA's IT and business world

1 Jul 2022
Issued by: Broad Media
There is one thing South Africa's top ICT executives and business leaders have in common - they have all appeared on What's Next with Aki Anastasiou.
Aki Anastasiou talks to the who's who of SA's IT and business world

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is South Africa’s premier technology talk show with a strong presence on all online platforms, including YouTube and Facebook.

The show launched in June 2020, and over the last two years, Anastasiou has interviewed the who’s who of South Africa’s IT and business world.

Guests include business leader Michael Jordaan, Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub, Dimension Data founder Jeremy Ord, and Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka.

He also spoke to Discovery CEO Adrian Gore, FNB CEO Jacques Celliers, Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie, and OUTsurance CEO Danie Matthee.

ICT business leaders on the show included EOH CEO Stephen van Coller, Afrihost CEO Gian Visser, Dell SE MD Doug Woolley, Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare, and Liquid SA CEO Deon Geyser.

The show became an instant hit thanks to Anastasiou’s excellent interview style and the quality of his guests.

Since June 2020, What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou racked up over 2.5 million views and is well on its way to three million.

What’s Next producer Weich Malan said the show had been a runaway success, and he is confident that it will continue to grow and reach new audiences.

“Companies, executives, and the South African IT community love the show, and we have a lot of fun working with Aki and the guests,” said Malan.

What’s Next, sponsored by Accenture

A new limited series of What’s Next, sponsored by Accenture, features several influential speakers, including:
  • Nitesh Singh – Managing Director of Accenture South Africa.
  • Kgomotso Lebele – Technology Lead for Accenture in Africa.
  • Boland Lithebe – Security Lead for Accenture in Africa.

These experts talk about the IT services and consulting landscape in South Africa and are well-positioned to provide insight into this important sector.

For more information, visit the What’s Next Series website.

NextOptions
Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
Read more: FNB, Vodacom, Facebook, Dell, Adrian Gore, Aki Anastasiou, Capitec Bank, Shameel Joosub, Michael Jordaan, Dimension Data, Accenture, OUTsurance, Gian Visser, EOH, Jacques Celliers, afrihost, Stephen van Coller, Sygnia, Gerrie Fourie, Vumatel, Deon Geyser, Doug Woolley, Magda Wierzycka, Singh

Related

Source: Supplied.
FNB announces fuel-hike relief for nearly 3.4m customers1 day ago
#YouthMonth: How Vodacom's #CodeLikeAGirl initiative is helping drive diversity in STEM
#YouthMonth: How Vodacom's #CodeLikeAGirl initiative is helping drive diversity in STEM1 day ago
Source: ©stokkete -
SA consumer confidence plummets as spending shrinks2 days ago
Source: Freepik.
Raise Africa Investments deal part of FNB's R200m transformational equity pact3 days ago
Vodacom connects youth to gig economy through Get-a-Gig
Vodacom connects youth to gig economy through Get-a-Gig23 Jun 2022
Source: © ididthat TBWA/Hunt/Lascaris Johannesburg / Samish Johannesburg’s entry Shwii by Nissan for client Nissan is shortlisted in Media: Automotive
SA agencies on Cannes Lions 2022 Engagement shortlists22 Jun 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz