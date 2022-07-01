Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19LoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comTSIBAOptimiPearsonPert IndustrialsMiWayNorth-West University (NWU)Cyril Ramaphosa FoundationAfrika TikkunOur Salad MixEduvosredAcademyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Higher Education News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Education jobs

  • National Sales Manager Johannesburg
  • Project Manager Cape Town
  • Communications Manager Cape Town
  • IT Facilitator Cape Town
  • Project Coordinator Cape Town
  • Student Success Officer Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Applications open for Innovative Think Tank Certification Programme

    1 Jul 2022
    Regent Business School in partnership with Siemens Healthineers is launching its global Innovative Think Tank (ITT) Certification Programme in South Africa, in a bid to encourage local researchers to drive international healthcare innovation.
    Ayanda Swana, South Africa zone country head, Siemens Healthineers
    Ayanda Swana, South Africa zone country head, Siemens Healthineers

    Regent Business School will be the first higher education institution in South Africa to host this programme.

    Just 40 participants will be selected to develop innovative solutions to some of the most urgent healthcare issues the country is experiencing, and attain a world-recognised certificate on completion of this innovative research programme.

    “The economic survival of healthcare across the globe lies strongly in innovation. This is particularly true for Africa where we have challenges that limit access to quality, cost-effective healthcare,” said Ayanda Swana, South Africa zone country head, Siemens Healthineers.

    The flagship ITT Certification Programme for South Africa has already been run in more than 120 experiential learning programmes globally to develop creative pioneers capable of delivering innovative and customer-centric solutions to the biggest challenges in the healthcare industry.

    “Regent’s iLeadLABs, with their 4IR technologies, are designing an innovation space specifically for the programme with the aim to preserve and support the prototyping and production of some of the participant innovations,” said Yusuf Vawda, iLeadLAB Manager.

    Immersive learning will take place in hybrid format (virtual and at the iLeadLABs), under the leadership of Professor Sultan Haider, the global head of Siemens Healthineers ITT, who has established and is leading 72 ITT locations at Siemens Healthineers and prestigious institutions.

    Muliti-disciplinary innovators


    “Successful South African applicants will be drawn from healthcare, IT, engineering and business and will work in muliti-disciplinary groups to develop innovative processes and products that will make a valuable impact on healthcare in the country. Programme participants will retain the intellectual property of their innovations,” said Dr Nivisha Parag, head of School for Healthcare Management at Regent.

    When run in other countries, the participants in the ITT programme have managed learn the ITT methodology to identify the challenges and come up with tangible outcomes that also have the potential of productisation.

    Programme, application details


    The ITT Certification programme with be run for seven days over two weeks, from 5-13 September and will cover ITT methodology, identifying healthcare challenges and trends and developing solutions.

    This programme is SAMA CPD accredited for 30 points to registered HPCSA professionals participating in the Innovation Think Tank Certification Programme 2022.

    For more details or to apply, visit https://regent.ac.za/itt-programs/.

    Applications close on 5 August 2022.
    NextOptions
    Read more: Regent Business School, healthcare innovations, healthcare innovation

    Related

    Healthcare Management Masterclass Series 2022
    Regent Business SchoolHealthcare Management Masterclass Series 202213 May 2022
    Pandemic reflections: The paradox of human rights and your right to health
    Regent Business SchoolPandemic reflections: The paradox of human rights and your right to health11 Apr 2022
    Regent Business School awards 50 bursaries to deserving students
    Regent Business SchoolRegent Business School awards 50 bursaries to deserving students16 Mar 2022
    Beauties and the beasts face off in Regent Business School's 'shark tank' SMME competition
    Regent Business SchoolBeauties and the beasts face off in Regent Business School's 'shark tank' SMME competition19 Oct 2021
    How South Africa's organisations can make a difference to the youth unemployment crisis
    Regent Business SchoolHow South Africa's organisations can make a difference to the youth unemployment crisis21 Sep 2021
    Regent Business School is now proudly a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor
    Regent Business SchoolRegent Business School is now proudly a Level 1 B-BBEE contributor14 Sep 2021
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz