Cape flood victims receive ForAfrika food hampers, more supplies needed

Over 1,000 people who have been displaced due to massive flooding in areas of the Western Cape have been provided with two weeks' supply of food, says Adel Terblanche, ForAfrika's Western Cape community development officer.

Team working at the Paarl distribution centre

At least two people were killed when large areas of the province, including the southern parts of the West Coast, the Winelands and the Overberg, were devastated by flooding in the wake of four cold fronts that have hit the region since 15 June, the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre stated on Monday, 19 June 2023.

“The water was up to my knees in places,” Terblanche said after delivering two weeks’ food supply to 132 people in the Strand, one of the badly affected areas.

ForAfrika is working with other humanitarian assistance organisations in the province, concentrating its efforts on the Helderberg and Drakenstein areas. The organisation is working with other non-governmental organisations at a soup kitchen that has been set up in Paarl where more than 1,000 people will be fed until they can return to their homes once floodwaters subside.

Displaced people who are being accommodated in municipal and church halls are in need of mattresses, food, baby food and other necessities for infants, animal food and blankets, Terblanche said.

To donate: https://www.forafrika.org/