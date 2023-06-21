Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsYouth MonthAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

Irvine PartnersCoronationHOT 102.7FMOptimize AgencyTrialogueSumitomo DunlopMpactStoneOnPoint PRThe Publicity WorkshopEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food, Water & Energy Security News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

ESG & Sustainability jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Cape flood victims receive ForAfrika food hampers, more supplies needed

21 Jun 2023
Over 1,000 people who have been displaced due to massive flooding in areas of the Western Cape have been provided with two weeks' supply of food, says Adel Terblanche, ForAfrika's Western Cape community development officer.
Team working at the Paarl distribution centre
Team working at the Paarl distribution centre

At least two people were killed when large areas of the province, including the southern parts of the West Coast, the Winelands and the Overberg, were devastated by flooding in the wake of four cold fronts that have hit the region since 15 June, the Western Cape Disaster Management Centre stated on Monday, 19 June 2023.

“The water was up to my knees in places,” Terblanche said after delivering two weeks’ food supply to 132 people in the Strand, one of the badly affected areas.

Partnership delivers #ChangeforGood to communities in need
Partnership delivers #ChangeforGood to communities in need

2 days ago

ForAfrika is working with other humanitarian assistance organisations in the province, concentrating its efforts on the Helderberg and Drakenstein areas. The organisation is working with other non-governmental organisations at a soup kitchen that has been set up in Paarl where more than 1,000 people will be fed until they can return to their homes once floodwaters subside.

Displaced people who are being accommodated in municipal and church halls are in need of mattresses, food, baby food and other necessities for infants, animal food and blankets, Terblanche said.

To donate: https://www.forafrika.org/

NextOptions
Read more: food hampers, floods, flooding, food donations



Related

Partnership delivers #ChangeforGood to communities in need
Partnership delivers #ChangeforGood to communities in need2 days ago
Winds and rain continue to increase in strength as Cyclone Freddy makes landfall over Vilankulos, Mozambique, 24 February 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Unicef Mozambique/2023/Guy Taylor via Reuters
Record-breaking storm Freddy due to hit Mozambique again10 Mar 2023
Cogta relief teams preparing for Cyclone Freddy
Cogta relief teams preparing for Cyclone Freddy23 Feb 2023
Image:
National State of Disaster declared on floods14 Feb 2023
Over 600 schools impacted by KZN floods
Over 600 schools impacted by KZN floods29 Apr 2022
KZN floods detail the effect of climate change, Cogta minister says
KZN floods detail the effect of climate change, Cogta minister says20 Apr 2022
Flooding affects schooling in KZN
Flooding affects schooling in KZN13 Apr 2022
Over 500 MTN sites down in KZN due to floods
Over 500 MTN sites down in KZN due to floods13 Apr 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz