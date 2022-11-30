Industries

Outdoor Network's high-definition (HD) rotating digital site a first in Cape Town

30 Nov 2022
Issued by: Twiga Communications
Outdoor Network, one of South Africa's leading out of home (OOH) media owners is a step ahead of its competitors boasting its first digitised billboard in the Western Cape. The new, high-definition, rotating digital site is strategically located on Koeberg Road in Milnerton - a key traffic location. According to Outdoor Network's general manager Thulani Dumakude, this further cements the company's position as a digital leader in both metro and secondary town markets nationally.
Outdoor Network's high-definition (HD) rotating digital site a first in Cape Town

Complementing Outdoor Network’s existing 15 footprint strong 3x6 digital billboard network, this site delivers an upmarket audience with a unique reach of between one hundred thousand and up to one million impressions (ROAD2017/18/19). This premium digital site, located in close proximity to key destinations in Milnerton impacts local audiences on the daily commute, travelling North and South between Plattekloof and the Koeberg Interchange.

The latest addition further accelerates Outdoor Network’s dominance in regional markets. “Across the country, Outdoor Network continues to invest in our digital network by building high-quality new digital assets in key locations, delivering audience scale on a national level. As part of our ongoing investment to build a digitised infrastructure that offers national
coverage within main metros and secondary towns, we provide brands with a digital holding that offers true reach of the broader South African population,” adds Dumakude.

This winning formula allows for brands to extend their audience reach to a wider South African audience. With the launch of this new digital billboard, Outdoor Network now provides unsurpassed brand exposure on 16 digital rotator billboards across key metros and secondary towns.

As an added benefit, the digital boards are built with technology that uniquely enables it to rotate twice a day to achieve the optimal reach during peak traffic times. This allows advertisers to get double the exposure, a unique attribute exclusive to Outdoor Network.

The digital expansion in Cape Town follows a strategic large format full motion digital along main arterial Beyers Naude Drive in Gauteng and the newly constructed digital rotator in Rustenburg clearly reflecting Outdoor Network’s ongoing commitment to providing advertisers with more engaging ways to reach audiences across the country.

