Primedia Unlimited renamed to Primedia Retail

Primedia's niche, out of home media arm, Primedia Unlimited, has been renamed to Primedia Retail.

The future

According to Primedia Retail CEO JD Henderson, the move has come on the back of vigorous sales in the FMCG and pharmaceutical retail sectors over the last few years.“Demand for turnkey targeted and in-store promotion and advertising solutions – particularly in the last mile – while the customer is in the buying frame of mind – has been high. Rand for rand we can show significant return on investment, which other out of home advertising platforms have been struggling to prove,” he said.Primedia Retail’s growth, especially in 2020, which accounts for a significant contribution of Primedia’s turnover, counters Covid-19’s negative impact on many industry sectors, including retail.Businesses retained within Primedia Retail include: Primedia Instore, X/procure Software, XP Digital, XP Liquor and TLC Media. The latter two specialise in the liquor EDI market and targeted lifestyle communications respectively.Henderson attributes the business success to a singular focus on marketing and advertising in and around retail environments, slick customer service, excellent mix of retail clients, prime locations, and unique success-measurement and reporting tools.Healthcare and related products understandably did particularly well, with consumers spending on items they considered would keep them healthy during the pandemic,” he says.Primedia Retail’s partners include Pick ‘n Pay, Clicks, Dis-Chem and Spar.Primedia Retail’s advertising platforms are positioned in areas with high frequency of visits, coupled with high frequency, high dwell time such as dispensary queues, washrooms, gyms and checkout areas.“Our platforms not only cover the last mile but also the last yard, giving advertisers the opportunity to engage with the consumer at multiple touch points,” Henderson says.The company also offers retail clients, FMCG companies and their agencies a range of reliable measurement tools that provide a multi-dimensional and multi-level view of the consumer, while bespoke technologies ensure accuracy and real-time information for accountable media installations.These all serve to ensure that advertisers’ messaging and offerings are relevant and highly targeted to the right consumers.Primedia Retail employs more than 180 people across the country, has offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town and a team in Durban. From these hubs, the teams are able to service South Africa’s entire retail sector.Commenting on Primedia Retail’s performance and prospects Phumzile Langeni, acting chief executive officer of Primedia Group says: "Our division Primedia Retail has shown continued resilience during a challenging period. Our performance has been underpinned by focus, innovation and an obsession to consistently deliver to our clients and partners. We strongly believe that the partnership model we have harnessed and refined over the years, is key to our sustainability and longevity as a business."While the claims of many are that the future of retail is largely online, Henderson believes otherwise. “We are confident that there will always be a place for bricks-and-mortar stores. Consumers have shifted to online for basics and commodities, but the retail experience is still highly desirable."Primedia Retail has also adapted its solutions to meet the needs of retailers’ online platforms."As the relaunched and reinvigorated Primedia Retail, we are excited about our unique offering and we will continue to work hard to continue to add value to our clients and partners and to enhance the value of our offerings,” Henderson concludes.