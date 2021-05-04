Marketing & Media News South Africa

SABRE Awards Africa 2021: All the winners!

4 May 2021
The 2021 Africa SABRE Awards, which recognises superior achievement in branding, reputation, and engagement, was announced at a virtual award ceremony on 27 May 2021. The campaigns were evaluated by a jury of industry leaders.
Source: https://www.provokemedia.com

Platinum SABRE Award for Best in Show


Finalists:
  • Kazi Mtaani — State Department for Housing and Urban Development with Oxygène Marketing Communications
  • Project Fabric Campaign against the ban of second-hand clothes — Mitumba Association of Kenya with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya
  • Rebuilding Stakeholders' Trust in Kenya Airways — Kenya Airways with Edelman Africa
  • Shoprite Group Corporate Image — The Shoprite Group Communications Team
  • Touching Lives Through A Determined School Child - Dele Fathia — Lumos Nigeria with Modion Communications

Diamond SABRE Awards


Company of the year


Winner - JoJo: for water, for life — JoJo with KAMuses

CEO of the year


Winner - Profiling Sage Executive Vice-President for the Africa & Middle East region, Pieter Bensch — Sage with Idea Engineers

The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building


Winner - Supporting Nigeria's Development Goals — Siemens with LSF

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Clarity Charter — BDO in South Africa with Razor - M&C Saatchi Group South Africa
  • JoJo: for water, for life — JoJo with KAMuses


The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management


Winner - Clarity Charter — BDO in South Africa with Razor - M&C Saatchi Group South Africa

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Mwatipanga Panali Panali - A Zambian Story — MultiChoice Zambia with Adlab, Khavongwe Moyo, Studio Zoo, Becky Ngoma, Centipetal Media, MultiChoice Talent Factory
  • Sage: Responding to the Covid-19 pandemic — Sage with Idea Engineers

The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning


Winner - Diversity & Inclusion - Dive In Nigeria 2020 — AON Lloyd's with Phyllion, Gong Communications

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Project Fabric Campaign against the ban of second-hand clothes — Mitumba Association of Kenya with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya
  • Work.Reworked — Microsoft MEA with WE Communications

Geographic


Northern Africa


Winner: Philips Work The Beat — Philips

Western Africa


Winner: Supporting Nigeria's Development Goals — Siemens with LSF

Certificates of Excellence:
  • #MeetArabaHollard #GhanaFirstVirtualInsurer (Launch of Hollard ChatInsure chatbot) — Hollard Insurance Ghana
  • AfDB Covid-19 Response — African Development Bank with African Media Agency
  • Nigeria Tech Innovation Challenge and MyClinic COVID-19 Solution — The National Information Technology Development Agency with Image Merchants Promotion
  • Strong & Beautiful — Mega Growth with LSF

Eastern Africa


Winner: Project Fabric Campaign against the ban of second-hand clothes — Mitumba Association of Kenya with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya

Certificates of Excellence:
  • #AStarisborn — Toyota Kenya with Engage BCW, Kenya
  • Kazi Mtaani — State Department for Housing and Urban Development with Oxygène Marketing Communication
  • Komesha Corona — Ministry of ICT with Oxygène Marketing Communication
  • The Believers — AfrAsia Bank with Contentify & Pixel

Southern Africa


Winner: Microsoft Safe@Home — Microsoft South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa

Certificates of Excellence:
  • African Youth Survey 2020 — Ichikowitz Family Foundation with BCW Africa with Amsterdam Group
  • Brut Elevator Pitch — Unilever with Edelman Africa
  • HMD Media Relations — HMD / Nokia with FleishmanHillard South Africa
  • Stay Well with SOLAL — SOLAL with Tribeca

Practice areas


Business-To-Business Marketing


Winner: Work.Reworked — Microsoft MEA with WE Communications

Certificate of Excellence:
  • First Responders to the First Responders — Microsoft MEA with WE Communications

Cause-Related Marketing


Winner: Brut Elevator Pitch — Unilever with Edelman Africa

Certificates of Excellence:
  • #OPPOcares — OPPO Kenya with Engage BCW
  • #Sarovacares — Sarova Hotels with Engage BCW, Kenya
  • ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of The Year— ISN Medical with Integrated Indigo
  • Learning through a pandemic with Vodacom e-School #ConnectingForGood — Vodacom with WE Communications

Corporate Image


Winner: Shoprite Group Corporate Image — The Shoprite Group Communications Team

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Clarity Charter — BDO in South Africa with Razor - M&C Saatchi Group South Africa
  • Driving business stability and stakeholder confidence through a consistent and contextual narrative — Bryte Insurance with Instinctif Partners Africa
  • Rebuilding stakeholders' Trust in Kenya Airways — Kenya Airways with Edelman Africa
  • The Believers — AfrAsia Bank with Contentify & Pixel

Corporate Social Responsibility


Winner: Touching Lives Through A Determined School Child - Dele Fathia — Lumos Nigeria with Modion Communications

Certificates of Excellence:
  • KCB Group - 2jiajiri — KCB Foundation with Oxygène Marketing Communication
  • Maltina Teacher of the Year — Nigerian Breweries Plc with Integrated Indigo
  • MUA Learners Challenge — MUA with Circus! Advertising
  • The Virtual Rotary Cancer Run 2020 — Centenary Bank with brainchild Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Crisis/Issues Management


Winner: How R5 turned into millions — The Shoprite Communications Team

Certificates of Excellence:
  • #NWHbouncesback — Nairobi Women's Hospital with Engage BCW, Kenya
  • EndSARS: Tackling Fake News for National Security — Department of State Security Service with Image Merchants Promotion

Digital Campaign


Winner: MUA Learners Challenge — MUA with Circus! Advertising

Certificates of Excellence:
  • #BeautyAtHomeWithU — Unilever with Edelman Africa
  • Netflix Blood & Water — Netflix with Clockwork, Eclipse Communications

Employee Communications


Winner: The Shoprite Group 2020 Employee Communications — The Shoprite Group Communications Team

Certificates of Excellence:
  • “Building the Hollard in Hollardites” Employee Communications: Hollard Ghana — Hollard Ghana
  • How Rugged Is Your Jeep? — Old Mutual Nigeria with Modion Communications

Financial Communications


Winner: #MeetArabaHollard #GhanaFirstVirtualInsurer (Launch of Hollard ChatInsure chatbot) — Hollard Insurance Ghana

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Believe Different | Believers in a Better Tomorrow — AfrAsia Bank with Contentify and Pixel Render
  • FBN Holdings Divestment — FBN Holdings with Chain Reactions Nigeria
  • Virtual Vouchers — The Shoprite Group Communications Team

Integrated Marketing


Winner: #AStarisborn — Toyota Kenya with Engage BCW, Kenya

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Dulux Colour Futures 2021 Integrated Marketing — Dulux South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa
  • Launching Sage’s CFO 3.0 research and Sage Intacct — Sage with Idea Engineers
  • Tansion nou pansion When businesses harness citizen support to influence Government's pension policy — Business Mauritius with Blast BCW
  • Unity In Adversity — Jobberman with Media Panache Nigeria

Marketing to Consumers (New Product)


Winner: Sixty60 — The Shoprite Group Communications Team

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Halo Heritage Boity Collection Launch — Halo Heritage with Eclipse Communications
  • Vodabucks Rewards Programme — Vodacom with WE Communications

Marketing to Consumers (Existing Product)


Winner: Stay Well with SOLAL — SOLAL with Tribeca

Certificate of Excellence:
  • Re-igniting a conversation around technology and education #ConnectingForGood — Vodacom with WE Communications

Media Relations


Winner: Local Initiatives Against Global Pandemic — City of Djougou with Opinion&Public

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Brand Awareness — Adams with WE Communications
  • Kagiso Trust In Media Relations — Kagiso Trust

Public Affairs/Government Relations


Winner: Kazi Mtaani — State Department for Housing and Urban Development with Oxygène Marketing Communication

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Taking back the wheel — CAP'RUN with Blast BCW
  • The Doka-Kajuru Peace Deal Against Ethno-Religious Crisis — Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security with Image Merchants Promotion

Public Education


Winner: Diversity & Inclusion - Dive In Nigeria 2020 — AON Lloyd's with Phyllion, Gong Communications

Certificates of Excellence:
  • #ChangeforHer — Newzroom Afrika with Razor - M&C Saatchi Group South Africa
  • COVID - 19 Public Education Campaign — Mahogany Consult
  • Kagiso Trust in Public Education — Kagiso Trust
  • Koo The COVID Prefect — Ghana

Social Media Campaign


Winner: Xbox Hall of Fame — Microsoft with Clockwork

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Absa LinkedIn Live Financial Results — Absa Group with FleishmanHillard South Africa
  • Acer InstaPitch — Acer with Clockwork
  • COVID-19 Social Media Plan — Newmont Ghana with Mahogany Consult
  • Standard Bank It Can Be — Standard Bank with Clockwork

Special Event/Sponsorship


Winner: Applaud our Heroes — Lagos State Government with Chain Reactions Nigeria

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Mega Growth x Me Time Summit — Mega Growth with LSF
  • Phyllion Tech PR Conference 2020 — Phyllion IMC

Industry sectors


Associations


Winner: Tansion nou pansion When businesses harness citizen support to influence Government's pension policy — Business Mauritius with Blast BCW

Consumer Products/Services


Winner: HMD Media Relations — HMD / Nokia with FleishmanHillard South Africa

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Dulux Colour Futures 2021 Social Media — Dulux South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa
  • L'oreal Come Back Strategy — L'oreal With Strategic Communications Africa

Fashion & Beauty


Winner: Halo Heritage Boity Collection Launch — Halo Heritage with Eclipse Communications

Financial & Professional Services


Winner: KCB Group - 2jiajiri — KCB Foundation with Oxygène Marketing Communication

Certificates of Excellence:
  • 50 Shades of Happiness — Leadway Assurance with Modion Communications
  • Beyi Powa — Post Bank Uganda with brainchild Burson Cohn & Wolfe
  • Diversity & Inclusion - Dive In Nigeria 2020 — AON Lloyd's with Phyllion, Gong Communications
  • Sage: Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic — Sage with Idea Engineers

Food & Beverage


Winner: Danone Algeria Plant Closure — Danone Djurdjura Algerie with TBWA DJAZ

Certificates of Excellence:
  • #Sarovacares — Sarova Hotels with Engage BCW, Kenya
  • State of Nutrition - Eat Well Live Well — Tiger Brands with Razor - M&C Saatchi Group South Africa

Healthcare


Winner: Stay Well with SOLAL — SOLAL with Tribeca

Industrial/Manufacturing


Winner: Tomorrow’s Grid, Today — Eaton with Tribeca

Media, Arts & Entertainment


Winner: Netflix Blood & Water — Netflix with Clockwork, Eclipse Communications

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Cartoon Network to the Rescue! — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa
  • MultiChoice Uganda Media Showcase — MultiChoice Uganda with brainchild Burson Cohn & Wolfe
  • Queen Sono Season One Launch — Netflix with Eclipse Communications
  • TNT Original Movies - Escape from Pretoria — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa

Mining and Extractive Industries


Winner: How Siemens is spearheading Nigeria's power revolution — Siemens with LSF

Not for Profit/Charities


Winner: African Youth Survey 2020 — Ichikowitz Family Foundation with BCW Africa with Amsterdam Group

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Its Up To Us — Mastercard Foundation with brainchild Burson Cohn & Wolfe
  • Nat Nakasa Awards — SA National Editors Forum with Razor - M&C Saatchi Group South Africa

Public Sector/Government


Winner: Project Fabric Campaign against the ban of second-hand clothes — Mitumba Association of Kenya with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya

Certificates of Excellence:
  • #Askyouraviator — Kenya Civil Aviation Authority with Engage BCW
  • Milestone communication to commemorate The 10-millionth passenger — Lagos Bus Services with Chain Reactions Nigeria

Technology


Winner: Microsoft Safe@Home — Microsoft South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa

Certificates of Excellence:
  • Microsoft AI for media relations for technology — Microsoft South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa
  • Philips Work The Beat — Philips
  • Vodacom technology to support learning continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic — Vodacom with WE Communications
  • Xbox Hall of Fame — Microsoft with Clockwork

Travel & Leisure


Winner: Rebuilding stakeholders' Trust in Kenya Airways — Kenya Airways with Edelman Africa
