SABRE Awards Africa 2021: All the winners!

The 2021 Africa SABRE Awards, which recognises superior achievement in branding, reputation, and engagement, was announced at a virtual award ceremony on 27 May 2021. The campaigns were evaluated by a jury of industry leaders.

Platinum SABRE Award for Best in Show

Kazi Mtaani — State Department for Housing and Urban Development with Oxygène Marketing Communications



Project Fabric Campaign against the ban of second-hand clothes — Mitumba Association of Kenya with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya



Rebuilding Stakeholders' Trust in Kenya Airways — Kenya Airways with Edelman Africa



Shoprite Group Corporate Image — The Shoprite Group Communications Team



Touching Lives Through A Determined School Child - Dele Fathia — Lumos Nigeria with Modion Communications

Diamond SABRE Awards

Company of the year

CEO of the year

The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Brand-Building

Clarity Charter — BDO in South Africa with Razor - M&C Saatchi Group South Africa



JoJo: for water, for life — JoJo with KAMuses

The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Reputation Management

Mwatipanga Panali Panali - A Zambian Story — MultiChoice Zambia with Adlab, Khavongwe Moyo, Studio Zoo, Becky Ngoma, Centipetal Media, MultiChoice Talent Factory



Sage: Responding to the Covid-19 pandemic — Sage with Idea Engineers

The SABRE Award for Superior Achievement in Research and Planning

Project Fabric Campaign against the ban of second-hand clothes — Mitumba Association of Kenya with Hill+Knowlton Strategies Kenya



Work.Reworked — Microsoft MEA with WE Communications

Geographic

Northern Africa

Western Africa

#MeetArabaHollard #GhanaFirstVirtualInsurer (Launch of Hollard ChatInsure chatbot) — Hollard Insurance Ghana



AfDB Covid-19 Response — African Development Bank with African Media Agency



Nigeria Tech Innovation Challenge and MyClinic COVID-19 Solution — The National Information Technology Development Agency with Image Merchants Promotion



Strong & Beautiful — Mega Growth with LSF

Eastern Africa

#AStarisborn — Toyota Kenya with Engage BCW, Kenya



Kazi Mtaani — State Department for Housing and Urban Development with Oxygène Marketing Communication



Komesha Corona — Ministry of ICT with Oxygène Marketing Communication



The Believers — AfrAsia Bank with Contentify & Pixel

Southern Africa

African Youth Survey 2020 — Ichikowitz Family Foundation with BCW Africa with Amsterdam Group



Brut Elevator Pitch — Unilever with Edelman Africa



HMD Media Relations — HMD / Nokia with FleishmanHillard South Africa



Stay Well with SOLAL — SOLAL with Tribeca

Practice areas

Business-To-Business Marketing

First Responders to the First Responders — Microsoft MEA with WE Communications

Cause-Related Marketing

#OPPOcares — OPPO Kenya with Engage BCW



#Sarovacares — Sarova Hotels with Engage BCW, Kenya



ISN Medical Laboratory Scientist of The Year— ISN Medical with Integrated Indigo



Learning through a pandemic with Vodacom e-School #ConnectingForGood — Vodacom with WE Communications

Corporate Image

Clarity Charter — BDO in South Africa with Razor - M&C Saatchi Group South Africa



Driving business stability and stakeholder confidence through a consistent and contextual narrative — Bryte Insurance with Instinctif Partners Africa



Rebuilding stakeholders' Trust in Kenya Airways — Kenya Airways with Edelman Africa



The Believers — AfrAsia Bank with Contentify & Pixel

Corporate Social Responsibility

KCB Group - 2jiajiri — KCB Foundation with Oxygène Marketing Communication



Maltina Teacher of the Year — Nigerian Breweries Plc with Integrated Indigo



MUA Learners Challenge — MUA with Circus! Advertising



The Virtual Rotary Cancer Run 2020 — Centenary Bank with brainchild Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Crisis/Issues Management

#NWHbouncesback — Nairobi Women's Hospital with Engage BCW, Kenya



EndSARS: Tackling Fake News for National Security — Department of State Security Service with Image Merchants Promotion

Digital Campaign

#BeautyAtHomeWithU — Unilever with Edelman Africa



Netflix Blood & Water — Netflix with Clockwork, Eclipse Communications

Employee Communications

“Building the Hollard in Hollardites” Employee Communications: Hollard Ghana — Hollard Ghana



How Rugged Is Your Jeep? — Old Mutual Nigeria with Modion Communications

Financial Communications

Believe Different | Believers in a Better Tomorrow — AfrAsia Bank with Contentify and Pixel Render



FBN Holdings Divestment — FBN Holdings with Chain Reactions Nigeria



Virtual Vouchers — The Shoprite Group Communications Team

Integrated Marketing

Dulux Colour Futures 2021 Integrated Marketing — Dulux South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa



Launching Sage’s CFO 3.0 research and Sage Intacct — Sage with Idea Engineers



Tansion nou pansion When businesses harness citizen support to influence Government's pension policy — Business Mauritius with Blast BCW



Unity In Adversity — Jobberman with Media Panache Nigeria

Marketing to Consumers (New Product)

Halo Heritage Boity Collection Launch — Halo Heritage with Eclipse Communications



Vodabucks Rewards Programme — Vodacom with WE Communications

Marketing to Consumers (Existing Product)

Re-igniting a conversation around technology and education #ConnectingForGood — Vodacom with WE Communications

Media Relations

Brand Awareness — Adams with WE Communications



Kagiso Trust In Media Relations — Kagiso Trust

Public Affairs/Government Relations

Taking back the wheel — CAP'RUN with Blast BCW



The Doka-Kajuru Peace Deal Against Ethno-Religious Crisis — Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security with Image Merchants Promotion

Public Education

#ChangeforHer — Newzroom Afrika with Razor - M&C Saatchi Group South Africa



COVID - 19 Public Education Campaign — Mahogany Consult



Kagiso Trust in Public Education — Kagiso Trust



Koo The COVID Prefect — Ghana

Social Media Campaign

Absa LinkedIn Live Financial Results — Absa Group with FleishmanHillard South Africa



Acer InstaPitch — Acer with Clockwork



COVID-19 Social Media Plan — Newmont Ghana with Mahogany Consult



Standard Bank It Can Be — Standard Bank with Clockwork

Special Event/Sponsorship

Mega Growth x Me Time Summit — Mega Growth with LSF



Phyllion Tech PR Conference 2020 — Phyllion IMC

Industry sectors

Associations

Consumer Products/Services

Dulux Colour Futures 2021 Social Media — Dulux South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa



L'oreal Come Back Strategy — L'oreal With Strategic Communications Africa

Fashion & Beauty

Financial & Professional Services

50 Shades of Happiness — Leadway Assurance with Modion Communications



Beyi Powa — Post Bank Uganda with brainchild Burson Cohn & Wolfe



Diversity & Inclusion - Dive In Nigeria 2020 — AON Lloyd's with Phyllion, Gong Communications



Sage: Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic — Sage with Idea Engineers

Food & Beverage

#Sarovacares — Sarova Hotels with Engage BCW, Kenya



State of Nutrition - Eat Well Live Well — Tiger Brands with Razor - M&C Saatchi Group South Africa

Healthcare

Industrial/Manufacturing

Media, Arts & Entertainment

Cartoon Network to the Rescue! — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa



MultiChoice Uganda Media Showcase — MultiChoice Uganda with brainchild Burson Cohn & Wolfe



Queen Sono Season One Launch — Netflix with Eclipse Communications



TNT Original Movies - Escape from Pretoria — WarnerMedia with BCW Africa

Mining and Extractive Industries

Not for Profit/Charities

Its Up To Us — Mastercard Foundation with brainchild Burson Cohn & Wolfe



Nat Nakasa Awards — SA National Editors Forum with Razor - M&C Saatchi Group South Africa

Public Sector/Government

#Askyouraviator — Kenya Civil Aviation Authority with Engage BCW



Milestone communication to commemorate The 10-millionth passenger — Lagos Bus Services with Chain Reactions Nigeria

Technology

Microsoft AI for media relations for technology — Microsoft South Africa with FleishmanHillard South Africa



Philips Work The Beat — Philips



Vodacom technology to support learning continuity during the COVID-19 pandemic — Vodacom with WE Communications



Xbox Hall of Fame — Microsoft with Clockwork

Travel & Leisure

