DMAT launches The Global Academic Council

The Digital Marketing Aptitude Test (DMAT) has announced the launch of The Global Academic Council. This council is composed of academics from around the world who support making digital education more accessible to more people.
The DMAT provides an objective assessment to screen potential digital hires in an effort to reduce the risk of hiring the wrong person. Candidates which pass the assessment earn a verifiable certificate of their digital marketing expertise.
About The Global Academic Council
The Global Academic Council consists of seven leading academics from South Africa, Portugal, USA, UAE, Lithuania, and Croatia. The role of the council is to establish a fair assessment, which in turn ensures the validity of it. This is done through quarterly reviews and adjustment of questions where necessary to ensure defined outcomes are achieved.
Rob Stokes, chairman of the DMAT, said, “The council is a crucial step in creating global credibility and ensuring the continuous enhancement of the assessment.” President of The DMAT, Steven Fine, expressed that bringing the academics together was not a simple task, but brought DMAT closer to achieving their overall mission of making digital education more accessible.
Cindy Cragg serves as academic director of the Communication Management programme at the University of Denver, and also functions as an assistant teaching professor at the university. As the appointed head of council, she said, “I am proud to lead the council that will elevate The DMAT and, in tandem, increase awareness and credence around the importance of access to professional credentials."
The DMAT assessment has provided passing candidates from at least 19 countries and across four continents. Go to the official DMAT
website for more information on the DMAT Global Academic Council.