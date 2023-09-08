Tomy Takkies #WomenKind campaign supports women-owned businesses

Through its recently launched #WomenKind campaign launched in Women’s Month, Tomy is using its digital channels to give a platform to local, women-led businesses, as well as making a financial contribution towards them to ensure they can continue to grow.

This initiative builds upon Tomy’s ongoing commitment of donating a portion of every Tomy sale to organisations and businesses that support women and girls across South Africa.

Swastika Juggernath, head of sneakers, says, “Improving Lives is one of the core values Bata lives by, and it's no different with our extended brands such as Tomy Takkies. We're not just about selling shoes. We're about making a difference through a variety of initiatives across our brands that aim to create a positive impact on the world and our communities. With the #WomenKind Initiative, we're proud to use the Tomy brand as a platform for these fempreneurs to grow and shine even more.”

Below are some of the local, women-owned businesses that have already been shown some love through Tomy #WomenKind. They are:

EcoGem believes in fashion as a force for good. Founded by Gemma Dawn Combrinck, the brand turns discarded materials into not just functional products but exquisite works of art. Gemma’s journey to EcoGem was driven by her love for fashion and design, balanced with a deep concern for the environment. Her hands-on approach allows her to be involved in every step of the creation process. From storage baskets to totes, picnic essentials to laundry baskets, each Ecogem piece carries a unique narrative as skilled artisans collaborate to transform discarded fabrics, leather offcuts, and plastic bottles into functional works of art. With a heart set on training, empowering, and employing more women, Gemma aspires to expand the brand’s footprint worldwide and delve into new realms like interior design.

Find EcoGem on Instagram @ecogemgem or reach out via email at ecogemgem@gmail.com.

This artisan cookie business was founded by Sibonginkosi Msipha, aka Mama Bongi, a Cape Town-based entrepreneur who makes classic and vegan chocolate chip cookies. She started the business with her mentor, Julia. With Mama Bongi’s love for baking and Julia’s business savvy, they’ve established a small but mighty team that makes magic happen. In the next three to five years, Mama Bongi and Julia envision not just having their cookies in local cafés and delis, but making Mama Bongi a household name found in all the best artisanal bakeries and family-run supermarkets (all while keeping in line with being a home-baked brand).

Visit www.mamabongi.co.za or find Mama Bongi on Instagram @mama.bongi or Facebook @MamaBongiCookies.

Afrocurl

This natural hair care brand was launched in 2022 by Kayla Kim Meiring, a 30-year-old fashion design graduate, former fashion buyer, content creator, and entrepreneur from Cape Town, South Africa. Afrocurl is affordable and accessible to curly girls, but formulated to benefit all hair types. It’s environmentally friendly, vegan, cruelty-free as well as paraben-free. All of its natural resources are sourced right here in Africa. Currently employing a team of four people, Kayla has big plans for the future. In her first 10 months the Afrocurl brand has grown exponentially, moved office and warehouse spaces, and now has clients from all over the world. She hopes to expand the brand's product line to include body and skin care products, and for Afrocurl to be a household name and leading natural hair care brand in Africa. Kayla also intends to use her platform to empower other women entrepreneurs.

Visit https://kaylakimkay.com/collections/afrocurl or find AfroCurl on Instagram or TikTok @ _afrocurl

