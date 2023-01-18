Industries

South African retail sales rise 0.4% in November

18 Jan 2023
Stats SA reports that South African retail trade sales increased by 0.4% year-on-year in November 2022.
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Positive annual growth rates were recorded for: retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment (6.0%); retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (5.9%); all ‘other’ retailers (2.3%); and general dealers (0.1%).

The largest positive contributor to this increase was retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (contributing 1.1 percentage points) while the largest negative contributor was retailers in hardware, paint and glass (contributing -0.6 of a percentage point).

Seasonally adjusted retail trade sales increased by 1.1% in November 2022 compared with October 2022. This followed month-on-month changes of 0.3% in October 2022 and 0.3% in September 2022. In the three months ended November 2022, seasonally adjusted retail trade sales decreased by 0.1% compared with the previous three months.

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
South African retail sales down 0.6% in October

15 Dec 2022

Retail trade sales decreased by 0.2% in the three months ended November 2022 compared with the three months ended November 2021. The largest negative contributors to this decrease were retailers in: hardware, paint and glass (-6.4% and contributing -0.6 of a percentage point); and food, beverages and tobacco products in specialised stores (-5.1% and contributing -0.4 of a percentage point).

The largest positive contributor was retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods (4.5% and contributing 0.7 of a percentage point).

