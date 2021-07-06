Social Media News South Africa

Facebook Wi-Fi now in South Africa

6 Jul 2021
By: Lesley-Ann Rozanski
If you've been waiting for Facebook Wi-Fi to hit South African shores, it's time to do a celebratory dance, because it's finally arrived! Facebook Wi-Fi allows you to reach more people and grow your business in a few simple steps.
Source: www.facebook.com

So how does it work?


Facebook Wi-Fi allows people to connect to your existing Wi-Fi without the need to share any passwords. It’s quick and easy for people to connect, and the best part is that your business can be discovered by millions of people searching for Wi-Fi with Facebook.

The benefits include:
  • Increase Likes and Check-Ins on your Facebook page when visitors connect
  • Get more followers by connecting to Instagram
  • See more activity on your Facebook page
  • Learn more about your visitors and clients to grow your business, and more

This new Facebook feature is completely free, provided you have an existing compatible Wi-Fi router.

To find out if your router is compatible, go to https://www.facebook.com/facebook-wifi/getting-started#compatible-routers
Lesley-Ann Rozanski's articles

About Lesley-Ann Rozanski

Lesley-Ann Rozanski is head of digital at NGAGE, The Agency for Industry.
