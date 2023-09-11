Sudhir Juggernath named as CEO of TelCables South Africa

Angola Cables, an international ICT solutions provider and a leading network operator in Africa, has named Sudhir Juggernath as the new CEO of TelCables South Africa. In this role, Juggernath will oversee the growth and operations of TelCables in the Southern and East African region.

Sudhir has held senior strategic positions within the Southern African telecommunications and enterprise market and beyond, focusing on growth and strategic business development.

He has 20 years of global telecoms and technology experience, stretching across wholesale carrier connectivity, big data analytics, IoT, digital transformation, unified communications and contact centre and managed services at Siemens, ATIO, Neotel/Liquid, BT Global Services, Dimension Data and Orange.

CEO of Angola Cables, Angélo Gama said that Juggernath’s role will be vital in positioning TelCables as an integrated ICT solutions provider to businesses and customers in southern Africa.

“TelCables South Africa is a local business with a global presence and Juggernath has both the vision and insights into the changing carrier and enterprise environment. He also understands the needs and requirements of our customers and business partners in the region and is well-placed to drive the business forward,” said Gama in a statement.