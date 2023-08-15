Junaid Munshi appointed as new Maziv CCO

South Africa's biggest fibre network operator Maziv - Remgro's division that runs Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) - has appointed Junaid Munshi as group chief commercial officer (CCO). Mushi will report to CEO Dietlof Mare and will be responsible for sustaining the growth that the company has achieved in the competitive market.

Junaid Munshi, Maziv Group CCO. Source: Supplied

Munshi brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of strategic leadership in the telecoms industry. He has served over 20 years in senior executive roles, consistently demonstrating his ability to drive revenue growth and deliver results.

As CCO, he will collaborate closely with the Maziv executive team to define and execute on commercial goals, drive customer acquisition and retention, and enhance market presence. His role will be pivotal in identifying emerging business opportunities and implementing innovative strategies to ensure sustained competitive edge in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Munshi holds a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering from the University of Cape Town and an MBA from Wits Business School. In his most recent role as the managing director at SADV, Munshi exemplified his passion for people and customer satisfaction. Prior to joining SADV, he held senior leadership positions, including MD, CCO, and managing executive at Cell C, Vodacom and MTN.

“I am excited and privileged to join Maziv,” he says. “I firmly believe that the company best positioned in the industry, and I am looking forward to a join a team that’s driving our growth across the vast spectrum of opportunities before us. We are particularly excited to be at the forefront of delivering a new era of best value, high-speed broadband services to all corners of society to unlock the vast socio-economic benefits that lie ahead.”