Metro FM Music Awards launch pop up channel

The Metro FM Music Awards has announced that a pop-up channel by SABC Video Entertainment, will be available for broadcasting on the SABC Plus App from 29 April to 28 May 2023.

As a build-up to the awards, the Metro FM Pop-Up channel will launch with the platform taking viewers down memory lane with previous Metro FM Music Awards special moments showcasing highlights from SABC1’s Selimathunzi, The Get-Together Music Special, Live Amp, and The Real Goboza Show.

The Pop-Up Channel will stream live the Metro FM Music Awards pre-party on the 5 May 2023, and the After Party taking place on Saturday from 6pm to 10pm. The Metro FM Music Awards Black carpet and Main Awards ceremony will be broadcast live on SABC1 from 8pm, with a simulcast on the Metro FM Pop-Up channel launching on SABC Plus on the 6 May 2023.

Radio personality Lerato Kganyago and TV Presenter Katlego Maboe will host the awards. A range of South Africa’s A-list celebrities are expected to attend and participate in the awards, with media personality Somizi Mhlongo already linked to the event.