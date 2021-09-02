WarnerMedia and AzamTV strengthen East African partnership

Tanzanian-based pay-TV operator AzamTV had added WarnerMedia channels CNN International, Cartoon Network and Boomerang to its channel line-up in Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda and Malawi.

WarnerMedia has a long-standing relationship with AzamTV in East Africa, already distributing Boing and Toonami across eight of the continent’s English-speaking sub-Saharan Africa countries through its bouquet offering.Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel. Its comprehensive coverage of issues affecting the African continent features across its flagship news programmes, including, which launched earlier this year. CNN also dives deeper into covering the continent through dedicated programmes such asand. WarnerMedia’s kids’ pay-TV multiplex, comprising Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Boing, offers multi-layered adventure and comedy shows, as well as original productions and acquisitions, for kids and grown-ups alike.Commenting on the deal, Guillaume Coffin, head of Affiliates & Advertising France, Benelux, Middle East, Turkey, Africa and general manager for Turkey, says, “The addition of the three channels reinforces our relationship with one of the largest, fastest-growing digital satellite platforms in East Africa, allowing us to bring our much-loved brands and programming to even more viewers across Africa.”“AzamTV is very excited to add these channels to our offering, giving our viewers access to a wide variety of compelling kids’ programmes and the latest international news content from around the world on our platform,” concludes Jacob Joseph, Deputy CEO of Azam Media Limited.The three new channels will be accessible on the digital satellite service provider’s linear pay-TV package Play on channel 239 (CNN), 226 (Cartoon Network) and 227 (Boomerang).