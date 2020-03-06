YOTV turns 25!

YOTV is returning for another ground-breaking season on Friday, 6 March 2020.
The interactive, fun and wacky teen variety show has been a major part of Mzansi youth entertainment for 25 years. The brand-new season will showcase fresh talent, crazy games, awesome surprises and some of the show's long-standing favourites.
Following a highly contested auditioning process, Friday's episode of the show will reveal six new vibrant presenters, whose dynamic personalities are sure to take YOTV to a whole other level.
Joining the launch episode will be popular performers such as the Ndlovu Youth Choir, the Marimba Group, ND Boy, DJ Arch Jnr and SA Idols finalist Nosipho.
Mzansi's favorite youth edutainment show airs on SABC 1 Mondays to Fridays at 3.30pm and Saturdays at 8.30am.
