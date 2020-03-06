TV Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

YOTV turns 25!

Issued by: Urban Brew Studios
YOTV is returning for another ground-breaking season on Friday, 6 March 2020.
The interactive, fun and wacky teen variety show has been a major part of Mzansi youth entertainment for 25 years. The brand-new season will showcase fresh talent, crazy games, awesome surprises and some of the show's long-standing favourites.

Following a highly contested auditioning process, Friday's episode of the show will reveal six new vibrant presenters, whose dynamic personalities are sure to take YOTV to a whole other level.

Joining the launch episode will be popular performers such as the Ndlovu Youth Choir, the Marimba Group, ND Boy, DJ Arch Jnr and SA Idols finalist Nosipho.

Mzansi's favorite youth edutainment show airs on SABC 1 Mondays to Fridays at 3.30pm and Saturdays at 8.30am.

#YOTVturns25

For further details contact:

Phillip Matome Mabitsela
SABC1 Publicity Journalist
SABC Television
011 714 6296


Or

Lerato Moseki
Marketing Manager
Urban Brew Studios
0733341562


Urban Brew Studios' press office

Urban Brew Studios Urban Brew has been in the television production business since 1995.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Related

YOTV turns 25!

Issued by Urban Brew Studios

Mix 93.8 FM appoints new programme manager

Issued by Mix 93.8 FM

Ebony + Ivory pulls off Brand SA's Giyani Activation Constitution Awareness Campaign in under a week

Issued by Ebony+Ivory

Challenging football's status quo with PT SportSuite

Issued by Publisher’s Toolbox

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.