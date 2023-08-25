Launched: The Suzuki Fronx

If there ever was a vehicle that screams ‘value for money’, it has to be the Suzuki Fronx. Consider this: Approximately 79.3% of all volume sales in SA are between R300 000 and R375 000.

The Fronx sits very ideally from R279,900 to R335,900 and is set to take the local market by storm. Talk about ‘bang for buck’. You get that and more in this instance.

New styling

The Fronx introduces a new styling concept – that of a coupé SUV – to the Suzuki line-up and offers motorists a unique combination of style, performance and value-for-money motoring.

“With our new Fronx, we want to show South Africans that they do not have to compromise on style, performance and safety when buying in the compact SUV segment,” says Brendon Carpenter, brand marketing manager of Suzuki Auto South Africa.

Shape your new

The Suzuki Fronx has the same design DNA as several of the other recent models in the group’s line-up, including the new Grand Vitara and the new Suzuki Baleno. The design language is called Crafted Futurism and combines a feel of well-built quality with forward-thinking styling.

The result is a combination of the signature Suzuki SUV design elements, such as the grille and completely new design elements, including de the swooping roofline, bold wheel arches that combine creased metal and black polycarbonate wheel arch extensions, dual-layer front lights with a follow-me-home function, large alloy wheels and LED tail lamps.

What’s your colour?

With its unique SUV Coupé design and its focus on young and young-at-heart buyers who want to stand out from the crowd, it is no surprise that Suzuki will offer the Fronx with a large catalogue of colours and colour combinations.

Buyers can choose their Fronx in Arctic White Pearl, Splendid Silver Pearl Metallic, Grandeur Grey Pearl Metallic, Celestial Blue Pearl Metallic, Lucent Orange Pearl Metallic and Bluish Black Pearl exterior paint.

Convenience

Inside the spacious cabin of the Suzuki Fronx, you will find every convenience that you would expect for the price and many that you would not. For instance, all versions of the Suzuki Fronx have a leather-clad multi-function steering wheel with buttons for the Bluetooth cell phone connection, audio controls and cruise control. Yes, all versions of the Suzuki Fronx have cruise control as standard. The steering wheel is adjustable for height, and on GLX models there is also adjustment for reach.

Also included across the range are electric windows front and rear, automatic climate control with rear-seat ventilation, central locking, electric power steering, dual rear-mounted USB charging points, a front-mounted 12V charging socket and a centre console box that doubles as both an armrest and storage compartment.

Fuel-efficient performance

All versions of the Suzuki Fronx are fitted with the group’s much-loved K15B engine. In this application, the 1.5l four-cylinder petrol engine delivers 77kW at 6,000rpm and 138Nm of torque at 4,400rpm. The engine is mated, in both GL and GLX specifications, to the choice of a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed automatic transmission.

Final word

Undoubtedly, Suzuki is one of the fastest-growing car brands in SA. Its Swift and Jimny models were category winners in the 2019 Car of the Year competition. The ride and handling of the Fronx were pleasing and comfortable with the average consumption around 5.7l per 100kms. All round value for money back by an ever-present marque. The interior is spacious, seating five adults. Boot space is also plentiful.