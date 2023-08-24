Industries

Elite World Cup launched in SA

24 Aug 2023
An all-new motorsport series was announced yesterday called the Elite World Cup. The announcement took place on the eve of the BRICS summit that is currently taking place in Johannesburg.
The Elite World Cup will take a similar shape to the A1 GP series that ran from 2005-2009. This new championship will feature teams from different countries competing against each other. An eight-round championship is planned for the latter part of 2024 into the early part of 2025. Races will take place on five continents, although no circuits or locations have yet been named.

Continue reading the full story on Double Apex...

