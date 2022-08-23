Tested: The BMW M4 Competition. A top-class high-performance speed monster

The M4 rolled into my driveway a few days ago for a week of testing. Besides being an absolute stunner in the looks department, it's fast. Very fast in fact. Imagine this: 375kW of power that goes from 0 to 100km/h in just 3.7 seconds. The BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive breaks new ground for M as an open-top high-performance sports car with all-wheel drive. A compelling blend of exclusive driving pleasure and majestic performance. Classic M formula of dynamism, agility and precision combined with uncompromising everyday usability and long-distance capabilities. Unobstructed access to the sun and onrushing wind, and direct immersion in the engine's soundtrack with the roof down, create a performance experience of standout intensity.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

Design

Emotionally engaging design with clear forms, a dynamically stretched silhouette and new soft-top concept. Panel bow soft-top combines the practical benefits of a retractable hardtop with the classically elegant aesthetic of a fabric hood. The soft-top can be opened or closed in 18 seconds, even when moving, thanks to its electric drive mechanism.

Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj Image credit: Naresh Maharaj

Unique grille

Signature M exterior features play an authentic role in meeting the requirements of a high-performance sports car: large, vertical BMW kidney grille in M-specific design, large cooling air intakes for engine and brakes, powerfully contoured wheel arches, distinctive M Side Gills. Exhaust system’s two pairs of tailpipes integrated into M-specific diffuser. Prominently extended side sills combine with attachment parts for front and rear aprons to form a black band encircling the body.

Interior

Four seats immersed in a racing-car ambience. The smartly styled shoulder panelling framed by unbroken trim edging in High-gloss Black, subtly styled domes on the soft-top cover and the individual seat character of the two rear seats define the convertible’s specific ambience.

Together with the driver-focused cockpit design and M-specific controls, they bring a highly exclusive racing flair to the interior. The M-specific leather steering wheel with gearshift paddles, specific gearshift lever and red colour accents on the steering wheel’s M buttons and the Start/Stop button on the centre console keep the driver concentrating squarely on the intense driving experience at hand.

Power plant

Six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology, high-revving character and maximum output increased by 44kW. Two turbochargers optimised direct injection technology, components developed on the back of racing expertise. Cooling and oil supply systems are designed to handle extremely dynamic longitudinal and lateral performance.

Exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps for an emotionally rich soundtrack that is nothing but music to my ears. The power is channelled via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. Three shift programs, selector lever in M-specific design with gearshift paddles on the steering wheel.

The M4 Competition has forged M light-alloy wheels measuring 19-inches at the front and 20-inches at the rear as standard. This gives the M4 an aggressive almost chisel-shaped look, ready for the road or the track. Then there’s the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) system including M Dynamic Mode which really brings out the best driving experience at high speeds.

Cockpit

Ergonomically optimised sports car cockpit with M-specific displays and controls. Newly developed M Sport seats and Extended Merino leather trim as standard, seat ventilation optional. M Carbon bucket seats in structure-based design are available as an option.

M-specific control/operation concept with Setup button for direct access to the settings for the engine, chassis, steering, braking system and M xDrive. Two individually composed variants of the overall setup can be called up via the M buttons on the steering wheel.

M Mode button enables customised configuration of both the interventions from the driver assistance systems and the displays in the instrument cluster and optional heads-up display. Road and Sport settings are available as standard; Track mode is added when M Drive Professional is specified.

Driver assist

Extensive selection of driver assistance systems to boost long-distance comfort and safety. Driving Assistant Professional (including Steering and Lane Control Assistant, Active Navigation function and Emergency Lane Assistant) and Parking Assistant with Reversing Assistant are both available as options.

Standard specification includes three-zone automatic climate control, ambient lighting, Harmon Kardon hi-fi speaker system, plus BMW Live Cockpit Professional featuring fully digital display grouping, cloud‑based navigation system BMW Maps and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant.

Price

The M4 Competition Convertible is priced from R2,175,055 and includes a five-year/100,000km motorplan.