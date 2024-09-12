President Ramaphosa to attend BMW 'start of production' event

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the start of production event for BMW’s new generation X3 plug-in hybrid model vehicle.

This is according to presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

During the South Africa Investment Conference last year, the company announced that it will pour in some R4.2bn in investment to equip its Rosslyn Plant in Tshwane, Gauteng to build the next-generation vehicle.

“The president is pleased that this vehicle will be exclusively built here in South Africa at the BMW Plant here in Rosslyn for the rest of the world.

“The president noted with appreciation BMW’s long history in South Africa and its footprint that has grown significantly over time. BMW’s investment in its Plant in Rosslyn dates back five decades,” Magwenya said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The event is set to be held on 11 October.

The spokesperson highlighted that some 95,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created by the company’s activities in the country.

“BMW’s investment supports the South African government’s industrial and economic policy objectives of ensuring job creation, increased industrial output and export income, transformation, and the future sustainability.

“BMW Group announced a R4.2bn investment in its plant operations in Rosslyn during the President’s Investment Conference held on 13 April 2023 as a demonstration of that commitment to South Africa and its people. This investment is now complete, and the President will be pleased to see the BMW state-of-the-art plant during this Start of Production Event,” Magwenya said.