Automotive Events & Shows
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

CHANGECARSEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Events & Shows News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    President Ramaphosa to attend BMW 'start of production' event

    12 Sep 2024
    12 Sep 2024
    President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to attend the start of production event for BMW’s new generation X3 plug-in hybrid model vehicle.
    Source:
    Source: Unsplash

    This is according to presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

    During the South Africa Investment Conference last year, the company announced that it will pour in some R4.2bn in investment to equip its Rosslyn Plant in Tshwane, Gauteng to build the next-generation vehicle.

    “The president is pleased that this vehicle will be exclusively built here in South Africa at the BMW Plant here in Rosslyn for the rest of the world.

    “The president noted with appreciation BMW’s long history in South Africa and its footprint that has grown significantly over time. BMW’s investment in its Plant in Rosslyn dates back five decades,” Magwenya said at a media briefing on Wednesday.

    The event is set to be held on 11 October.

    The spokesperson highlighted that some 95,000 direct and indirect jobs have been created by the company’s activities in the country.

    “BMW’s investment supports the South African government’s industrial and economic policy objectives of ensuring job creation, increased industrial output and export income, transformation, and the future sustainability.

    “BMW Group announced a R4.2bn investment in its plant operations in Rosslyn during the President’s Investment Conference held on 13 April 2023 as a demonstration of that commitment to South Africa and its people. This investment is now complete, and the President will be pleased to see the BMW state-of-the-art plant during this Start of Production Event,” Magwenya said.

    Read more: BMW South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, plug-in hybrids
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz