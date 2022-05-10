How to integrate ESG as an integral business imperative tool

The Old Mutual Future of Sustainability Virtual Summit
Ralf Fletcher, CEO, Topco Media
, taking place 29 and 30 June 2022 and hosted by Topco Media
, brings to you thought leaders across sectors who will unpack key strategic focus areas, metrics, and data to integrate Environmental Social Governance (ESG) as an integral business imperative tool. The highlight session, “Decoupling economic growth from resource generation”, sums up the purpose of the summit.
“The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed a great deal in recent months, highlighting the shortcomings of society that were vulnerable to begin with, and the interconnected nature of our social, biophysical, and market ecosystems,” says Jon Duncan, head of Responsible Investment at Old Mutual Investment Group, headline partner of the summit.
“To address the sustainability issue that we face, social and economic behaviours must alter at all levels and aspects of society: the way we live, eat, move, and power our societies cannot continue unchanged,” Duncan continues.
“The Covid-19 health issues had a major impact on almost every facet of corporate operations. It has made the importance of sustainability for business resilience very evident. Companies who intentionally integrated sustainability and transparency into their company operations prior to the Covid-19 crises are focusing even more on it now that the crisis has hit. More crucially, they were far more adaptable in the face of unforeseen circumstances.”The future of sustainability
Local and global thought leaders across sectors will be sharing lessons on responding to future crises and the role of partnerships for sustainability. They unpack how these lessons can be applied to our quest for sustainability and how we can govern our societies in a way that respects planetary health as a precondition for human and economic health. Session partners include PWC, Sentech and Vodacom.
Summit streams include discussions around Unlocking Africa’s Green Economy, Sustainable Finance, Climate Technology, Green Building, How Procurement and Supply Chains Can Drive Africa’s Green Economy, and the European Green Deal.
Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher: “Companies seeking to increase their reputation through accountability, responsibility and ethical practice are invited to participate as The Future of Sustainability Virtual Summit
celebrates and showcases trusted sustainable ethical and green companies to an African and global audience.”