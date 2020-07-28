#ACACaresCovid19
#CreateChange Loeries partnership with Tractor showcases digital OOH innovation
The Loeries Company and Tractor Outdoor have partnered to showcase the strength of out of home (OOH) and digital out-of-home media (DOOH) in Africa and Middle East.
Tractor Outdoor CEO Simon Wall
Loeries board member, Tseliso Rangaka, says: “Outdoor is a huge part of the Africa and Middle East media landscape. Despite the large footprint, innovative creative execution in this space is still a rarity, more so when it comes to digital outdoor. For this reason, I am excited to see the Loeries partner with Tractor on a mission to help raise the standard of creativity in this category.”
Wall continues: “Gone are the days when a commuter rides past the same billboard twice a day over several months. Now a creative concept developed at 10am can be executed immediately. The beauty of DOOH is the technology and inbuilt software with sensors that can change an ad in keeping with real-time data inputs. For example, if the pollen count in the vicinity of a screen rises, a pharmaceutical ad could switch from a beauty product to a nasal spray. A food franchise screen could differ at breakfast and lunch times or a screen can offer immediacy with news or sports results.
“In short, we have entered an era of real time responses through a bounce back medium. And, as many clients relaunch products, DOOH challenges the ubiquitous pop-up online ads that consumers increasingly block.
“Our intention is to enthuse and empower creatives to harness and leverage the immediacy of the format. Eighteen months ago the rate card value in SA was 1,2 billion, just imagine the growth as creatives are unleashed into the new space.”
He assures that strained ad budgets can be accommodated by sharing as little as 10% of a screen or only using specific times of the day, such as rush hour. Different screens in different locations can carry content tailored to the specific audience.
Loeries CEO Preetesh Sewraj says: “Our partnership with Tractor will add real value to our forthcoming Creative Week and to our commitment to being a source of innovative ideas for the brand communication industry. Ultimately, I look forward to seeing this partnership support creativity that creates a positive impact for consumers and brands.”
About Loeries Africa Middle East
The Loeries, a non-profit company, is Africa and the Middle East’s premiere initiative that recognises, rewards, inspires and fosters creative excellence in the brand communication industry. As the highest accolade for creativity and innovation across our region, the Loeries promotes and supports creativity by helping marketers, agencies and consumers appreciate the value of ideas and fresh thinking.
Culminating in the biggest creative gathering across the region, Loeries Creative Week brings together the best innovative minds from our industry for a festival of networking, inspiring minds and recognising great work.
The Loeries is the only award across Africa and the Middle East that informs the global Warc Creative 100, a showcase for the best creative work in the world. Successor to the prestigious Gunn Report, Warc collates the most important advertising awards from around the world to produce a global list that ranks the most creative companies and campaigns.
