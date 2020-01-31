Creative Circle monthly award winners for November and December announced

The winners for the Creative Circle Monthly Awards, for work flighted during November and December 2019, were announced at Havas in Johannesburg.

Jury chair Roanna Williams with the rest of the jury.

The duties of jury chair was held by executive creative director of Black River FC, Roanna Williams.



The jury constituted a combination of senior and junior creatives from Creative Circle member agencies, allowing the judging process to act as an all-important training ground for up-and-coming South African creatives. The panel included:



Other jury members were:



Vumile Mavumengwana, ECD, VM DSGN

Claudi Potter, creative director, Joe Public United

Andile Khambule, copywriter Ogilvy Joburg

Thabiso Sindani, copywriter, Havas

Neo Makongoza, copywriter, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris

Glenn Jeffery, creative director, Grey

Masholotlo Sibeko, digital strategist, The Odd Number

Mthokzisi Sithole, senior copywriter, McCann 1886

Mohlalifi Lentsoane, M&C Saatchi Abel JHB

Portia Mamosebo, copywriter, King James II

Khanyi Mpumlwana, creative director, FCB Africa

The categories judged were Print, Digital & Interactive, Film, Radio & Audio, Out of Home, PR & Media, Live and Integrated.



All the Monthly Award winners for November & December 2019:



Prize Entry Agency Category Brand Product Title First Joe Public United Digital Communication - Nov 19 Jet (Edcon) A Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign The Great Stigma Clearance Second Ogilvy Cape Town, Mindshare, Cali4ways Games Digital Communication - Nov 19 KFC KFC Delivery KFC - Boetfighter Third King James Group Digital Communication - Nov 19 Johnson and Johnson Stayfree® menstural care In Sync with Sho Madjozi Second King James Group Digital Communication - Dec 19 Sanlam Cancer Benefit Cost of Cancer Third HelloFCB+ Digital Communication - Dec 19 Investec Asset Management Tax Free Savings Account Spender-vention Second TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg PR & Media Communication - Nov 19 Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation Womans Month #BlameNoMore First Black River FC / Avatar PR Live Communications - Dec 19 People Opposing Women Abuse Women Abuse RSA Second The Riverbed Marketing and Communications Agency Pty Ltd Out of Home - Nov 19 Aware.Org Alcohol awareness and education Phuza Nathi sippy cup Third Havas Worldwide Johannesburg Out of Home - Nov 19 Right 2 Read Education Books. Lots of them. First Black River FC Out of Home - Dec 19 People Opposing Women Abuse Women Abuse RSA Third Havas Worldwide Johannesburg Out of Home - Dec 19 Mail & Guardian Mail & Guardian Equations First Black River FC Print Communication - Dec 19 People Opposing Women Abuse Women Abuse 5760 Victims Third Black River FC Print Communication - Dec 19 People Opposing Women Abuse Women Abuse RSA Second Ogilvy JHB Radio & Audio - Dec 19 MultiChoice DStv DStv Compact Tokoloshi Third Joe Public United Radio & Audio - Dec 19 ABinBev Castle Free Slur-Free on the road First HelloFCB+ Film - Nov 19 CANSA CANSA Don't Fear the Finger Second Joe Public United Film - Nov 19 Chicken Licken Various Taxi Maths Third King James Group Film - Nov 19 Sanlam Investment Management Investments A Whole New World Second HelloFCB+ Film - Dec 19 City of Cape Town 16 Days of Activism My first joke Third TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg Film - Dec 19 Datsun South Africa GO Get Two First Joe Public United Integrated Campaign - Nov 19 Jet (Edcon) A Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign The Great Stigma Clearance Third HelloFCB+ Integrated Campaign - Nov 19 CANSA CANSA Don't Fear the Finger First Black River FC / Avatar PR Integrated Campaign - Dec 19 People Opposing Women Abuse Women Abuse RSA

All winning work can be viewed



The Creative Circle represents advertising and design agencies, and only Creative Circle members are eligible to enter the awards. All monthly winners are shortlisted for the Annual Awards that will take place on the 20th of February 2020 at Katy’s Palace Bar.



