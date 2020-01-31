Loeries Creative Week Durban
More Loeries Creative Week Durban news...Submit news
Marketing & Media jobs
More...Submit a jobOpen account
- Reporting / Data Assistant Maitland
- Senior Account Manager Johannesburg
- Bidding/Research Internship Cape Town
- Operations/Installation Manager (Signage) Johannesburg
- Digital Account Executive Johannesburg
- Field DTP Operator Johannesburg
- Production Controller Cape Town
- Data Capturer Johannesburg
- Mid-Senior Graphic Designer - Fashion Retail Accounts Durban
- Communications Specialist Cape Town
Creative Circle monthly award winners for November and December announced
The winners for the Creative Circle Monthly Awards, for work flighted during November and December 2019, were announced at Havas in Johannesburg.
Jury chair Roanna Williams with the rest of the jury.
The duties of jury chair was held by executive creative director of Black River FC, Roanna Williams.
The jury constituted a combination of senior and junior creatives from Creative Circle member agencies, allowing the judging process to act as an all-important training ground for up-and-coming South African creatives. The panel included:
Other jury members were:
- Vumile Mavumengwana, ECD, VM DSGN
- Claudi Potter, creative director, Joe Public United
- Andile Khambule, copywriter Ogilvy Joburg
- Thabiso Sindani, copywriter, Havas
- Neo Makongoza, copywriter, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
- Glenn Jeffery, creative director, Grey
- Masholotlo Sibeko, digital strategist, The Odd Number
- Mthokzisi Sithole, senior copywriter, McCann 1886
- Mohlalifi Lentsoane, M&C Saatchi Abel JHB
- Portia Mamosebo, copywriter, King James II
- Khanyi Mpumlwana, creative director, FCB Africa
The categories judged were Print, Digital & Interactive, Film, Radio & Audio, Out of Home, PR & Media, Live and Integrated.
All the Monthly Award winners for November & December 2019:
|Prize
|Entry Agency
|Category
|Brand
|Product
|Title
|First
|Joe Public United
|Digital Communication - Nov 19
|Jet (Edcon)
|A Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign
|The Great Stigma Clearance
|Second
|Ogilvy Cape Town, Mindshare, Cali4ways Games
|Digital Communication - Nov 19
|KFC
|KFC Delivery
|KFC - Boetfighter
|Third
|King James Group
|Digital Communication - Nov 19
|Johnson and Johnson
|Stayfree® menstural care
|In Sync with Sho Madjozi
|Second
|King James Group
|Digital Communication - Dec 19
|Sanlam
|Cancer Benefit
|Cost of Cancer
|Third
|HelloFCB+
|Digital Communication - Dec 19
|Investec Asset Management
|Tax Free Savings Account
|Spender-vention
|Second
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|PR & Media Communication - Nov 19
|Hype Magazine, Tears Foundation
|Womans Month
|#BlameNoMore
|First
|Black River FC / Avatar PR
|Live Communications - Dec 19
|People Opposing Women Abuse
|Women Abuse
|RSA
|Second
|The Riverbed Marketing and Communications Agency Pty Ltd
|Out of Home - Nov 19
|Aware.Org
|Alcohol awareness and education
|Phuza Nathi sippy cup
|Third
|Havas Worldwide Johannesburg
|Out of Home - Nov 19
|Right 2 Read
|Education
|Books. Lots of them.
|First
|Black River FC
|Out of Home - Dec 19
|People Opposing Women Abuse
|Women Abuse
|RSA
|Third
|Havas Worldwide Johannesburg
|Out of Home - Dec 19
|Mail & Guardian
|Mail & Guardian
|Equations
|First
|Black River FC
|Print Communication - Dec 19
|People Opposing Women Abuse
|Women Abuse
|5760 Victims
|Third
|Black River FC
|Print Communication - Dec 19
|People Opposing Women Abuse
|Women Abuse
|RSA
|Second
|Ogilvy JHB
|Radio & Audio - Dec 19
|MultiChoice DStv
|DStv Compact
|Tokoloshi
|Third
|Joe Public United
|Radio & Audio - Dec 19
|ABinBev
|Castle Free
|Slur-Free on the road
|First
|HelloFCB+
|Film - Nov 19
|CANSA
|CANSA
|Don't Fear the Finger
|Second
|Joe Public United
|Film - Nov 19
|Chicken Licken
|Various
|Taxi Maths
|Third
|King James Group
|Film - Nov 19
|Sanlam Investment Management
|Investments
|A Whole New World
|Second
|HelloFCB+
|Film - Dec 19
|City of Cape Town
|16 Days of Activism
|My first joke
|Third
|TBWA Hunt Lascaris Johannesburg
|Film - Dec 19
|Datsun South Africa
|GO
|Get Two
|First
|Joe Public United
|Integrated Campaign - Nov 19
|Jet (Edcon)
|A Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign
|The Great Stigma Clearance
|Third
|HelloFCB+
|Integrated Campaign - Nov 19
|CANSA
|CANSA
|Don't Fear the Finger
|First
|Black River FC / Avatar PR
|Integrated Campaign - Dec 19
|People Opposing Women Abuse
|Women Abuse
|RSA
All winning work can be viewed here.
The Creative Circle represents advertising and design agencies, and only Creative Circle members are eligible to enter the awards. All monthly winners are shortlisted for the Annual Awards that will take place on the 20th of February 2020 at Katy’s Palace Bar.
All Creative Circle and Brand Council Members are welcome. Please rsvp at by the 31 January 2020. Numbers are limited and are on a first come first served basis.
Get a daily news update via WhatsApp or sign up to our newsletters.
Read more: Creative Circle, Roanna Williams
Related
News
Republication of selected Bizcommunity content for non-commercial purposes is allowed if the original article is linked to with "Source: www.bizcommunity.com". Please click here for more information and to request permission.