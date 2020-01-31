Loeries Creative Week Durban Special Section

Creative Circle monthly award winners for November and December announced

The winners for the Creative Circle Monthly Awards, for work flighted during November and December 2019, were announced at Havas in Johannesburg.
Jury chair Roanna Williams with the rest of the jury.

The duties of jury chair was held by executive creative director of Black River FC, Roanna Williams.

The jury constituted a combination of senior and junior creatives from Creative Circle member agencies, allowing the judging process to act as an all-important training ground for up-and-coming South African creatives. The panel included:

Other jury members were:

  • Vumile Mavumengwana, ECD, VM DSGN
  • Claudi Potter, creative director, Joe Public United
  • Andile Khambule, copywriter Ogilvy Joburg
  • Thabiso Sindani, copywriter, Havas
  • Neo Makongoza, copywriter, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris
  • Glenn Jeffery, creative director, Grey
  • Masholotlo Sibeko, digital strategist, The Odd Number
  • Mthokzisi Sithole, senior copywriter, McCann 1886
  • Mohlalifi Lentsoane, M&C Saatchi Abel JHB
  • Portia Mamosebo, copywriter, King James II
  • Khanyi Mpumlwana, creative director, FCB Africa

The categories judged were Print, Digital & Interactive, Film, Radio & Audio, Out of Home, PR & Media, Live and Integrated.

All the Monthly Award winners for November & December 2019:

PrizeEntry AgencyCategoryBrandProductTitle
FirstJoe Public UnitedDigital Communication - Nov 19Jet (Edcon)A Breast Cancer Awareness CampaignThe Great Stigma Clearance
SecondOgilvy Cape Town, Mindshare, Cali4ways GamesDigital Communication - Nov 19KFCKFC DeliveryKFC - Boetfighter
ThirdKing James GroupDigital Communication - Nov 19Johnson and JohnsonStayfree® menstural careIn Sync with Sho Madjozi
SecondKing James GroupDigital Communication - Dec 19SanlamCancer BenefitCost of Cancer
ThirdHelloFCB+Digital Communication - Dec 19Investec Asset ManagementTax Free Savings AccountSpender-vention
SecondTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgPR & Media Communication - Nov 19Hype Magazine, Tears FoundationWomans Month#BlameNoMore
FirstBlack River FC / Avatar PRLive Communications - Dec 19People Opposing Women AbuseWomen AbuseRSA
SecondThe Riverbed Marketing and Communications Agency Pty LtdOut of Home - Nov 19Aware.OrgAlcohol awareness and educationPhuza Nathi sippy cup
ThirdHavas Worldwide JohannesburgOut of Home - Nov 19Right 2 ReadEducationBooks. Lots of them.
FirstBlack River FCOut of Home - Dec 19People Opposing Women AbuseWomen AbuseRSA
ThirdHavas Worldwide JohannesburgOut of Home - Dec 19Mail & GuardianMail & GuardianEquations
FirstBlack River FCPrint Communication - Dec 19People Opposing Women AbuseWomen Abuse5760 Victims
ThirdBlack River FCPrint Communication - Dec 19People Opposing Women AbuseWomen AbuseRSA
SecondOgilvy JHBRadio & Audio - Dec 19MultiChoice DStvDStv CompactTokoloshi
ThirdJoe Public UnitedRadio & Audio - Dec 19ABinBevCastle FreeSlur-Free on the road
FirstHelloFCB+Film - Nov 19CANSACANSADon't Fear the Finger
SecondJoe Public UnitedFilm - Nov 19Chicken LickenVariousTaxi Maths
ThirdKing James GroupFilm - Nov 19Sanlam Investment ManagementInvestmentsA Whole New World
SecondHelloFCB+Film - Dec 19City of Cape Town16 Days of ActivismMy first joke
ThirdTBWA Hunt Lascaris JohannesburgFilm - Dec 19Datsun South AfricaGOGet Two
FirstJoe Public UnitedIntegrated Campaign - Nov 19Jet (Edcon)A Breast Cancer Awareness CampaignThe Great Stigma Clearance
ThirdHelloFCB+Integrated Campaign - Nov 19CANSACANSADon't Fear the Finger
FirstBlack River FC / Avatar PRIntegrated Campaign - Dec 19People Opposing Women AbuseWomen AbuseRSA

All winning work can be viewed here.

The Creative Circle represents advertising and design agencies, and only Creative Circle members are eligible to enter the awards. All monthly winners are shortlisted for the Annual Awards that will take place on the 20th of February 2020 at Katy’s Palace Bar.

All Creative Circle and Brand Council Members are welcome. Please rsvp at by the 31 January 2020. Numbers are limited and are on a first come first served basis.
