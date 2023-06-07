Escape to Wellington: Western Cape's breathtaking haven

Leaving the hustle and bustle of a Cape Town weekday morning, I found myself in picturesque Wellington, a town located in the Western Cape province of South Africa.

Jacaranda Wine Estate has a number of wines to taste. Source: Karabo Ledwaba

Nestled at the foot of the towering Hawequa Mountains, it is renowned for its scenic beauty and tranquil atmosphere. The town is surrounded by lush vineyards, rolling hills, and fertile valleys, making it a popular destination for wine enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Wellington boasts a charming Cape Dutch architectural style, with several historic buildings and landmarks that reflect its rich heritage. Visitors can explore the streets lined with oak trees and admire the well-preserved Victorian and Edwardian-era houses.

Our first stop was Rooshoek Farm where we took a scenic game drive to see some of their game like Buffalo, Sable Antelope, Livingstone Eland, Oryx, Springbok, Kudu, Bontebok and even Zebra.

Some of the Game that can be found in Wellington. Source: Karabo Ledwaba.

The town is known for its thriving wine industry, with numerous vineyards and wine estates dotting the landscape. Wine tasting tours and cellar visits are a highlight for visitors, offering the opportunity to sample award-winning wines produced in the region.

High on the game drive, we set off for a small independent winery Jacaranda Wine Estate where we were met by furry friends, Jacaranda trees, delicious wine and a spread of snacks.

Jacaranda Wine Estate which is the smallest registered wine estate in South Africa produces close to 25, 000 bottles of wine per year.

We indulged in some of their artisanal range such as The Incognito Viogner Chenin and The Rebel which were a hit among the group.

Boy can you eat in Wellington, and that’s just exactly what we did! We experienced the tasting menu at Diemersfontein Hope where we had five courses including risotto, fish and oxtail. Although I enjoyed the menu, I found the portions to be a bit heavy for a tasting menu but that is not such a bad thing to complain about.

Villamar is a quaint bakery nestled in Wellington. Source: Facebook.

With full tummy’s we went to our last spot to have some chocolate and coffee. Villamar is a small venue with an incredibly friendly staff that is knowledgeable about their product. We enjoyed different coffees from various regions paired with a number of chocolate treats. This is definitely something cute to do if you don’t drink alcohol.

Although I was not the biggest fan of the chocolate treats, I did buy myself a few tubs of their sugar free range of gelato and I am obsessed! Seriously, this is the best gelato I have had in the Western Cape and I will be back for more.