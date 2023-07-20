Industries

Africa


Galaxy 947 Joburg Day drops its 2023 music lineup

20 Jul 2023
Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day, the highly anticipated annual music event, has unveiled its star-studded lineup for 2023. The announcement was made throughout the day on Friday, 14 2023, with some artist revealing their participation in unique and exciting ways.
Galaxy 947 Joburg Day drops its 2023 music lineup

947 Breakfast Club, known for its knack for delivering surprises, revealed the first artist of the lineup with a live call featuring the talented Jeremy Loops. Loops is known for his unique blend of folk, rock, and electronic music. Mango Groove, an iconic South African favourite with their infectious blend of pop, jazz, and African music, sent a voice note to 947 to announce their participation. Adding to the excitement, record producer, singer, and songwriter, DJ Maphorisa was also confirmed as part of the 2023 lineup.

Mo Flava, host of the popular Mo Flava Show, took the opportunity to announce K.O, who joined him in an on-air call. GoodLuck, the chart-topping electronic music band, dropped a voice note to share their excitement about being part of the event. Shekinah, the award-winning singer, announced her addition to the lineup during a call with Afternoons with Zweli. In a nostalgic twist and a flip of the script, Mafikizolo, the iconic South African duo, was also added to the lineup.

947 Drive with Thando, the dynamic afternoon show, made a grand announcement by welcoming DJ Zinhle and Prince Kaybee to the lineup. Micasa, the sensational live band, joined Thando in the studio to formally announce their addition to the Galaxy 947 Joburg Day 2023 lineup.

Galaxy 947 Joburg Day is set to take place on Saturday, 2 September 2023, at the Crocodile Creek Polo Club in Lanseria. The event promises to be a day filled with incredible music, unforgettable performances, and a vibrant atmosphere.

To stay updated on the journey to Galaxy 947 Joburg Day, tune-in to 947. Tickets are available for purchase at www.ticketpros.co.za.

Don't miss out on the ultimate music experience of the year! Get your tickets now and be part of the excitement at Galaxy 947 Joburg Day.

Primedia Broadcasting
Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
