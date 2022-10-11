Newskoop's agricultural radio show secures new sponsor: Blue Nova Energy

For eighteen months, radio listeners in some of the most remote parts of the country have enjoyed and benefited from the interviews and informative content aired in the AgriSkoops show. They will now continue to do so with a partnership that allows for growth on-air and in communities.

Show sponsor Blue Nova Energy specifically makes use of lithium ion cells in the manufacturing of energy storage solutions. Lithium-ion batteries are an excellent alternative to lead-acid batteries; they are more environmentally friendly and have up to six times the storage capacity.

“Blue Nova Energy is proud to be the official new sponsor of AgriSkoops and we believe this is a partnership that will help to cultivate a sustainable attitude and mindset in all communities. We are proud to be a local company, and hope to build a future where the local energy storage sector can become increasingly cost-effective, innovative and competitive, furthermore we hope to create products that benefit the environment and consumers alike,” said James Verster, CEO of Blue Nova Energy.

Blue Nova Energy aims to provide South Africans with a daily cycling energy system designed to provide uninterrupted power to their premises, regardless of grid power interruptions.

“We are excited to be in the homes, workplaces and motors of thousands of community listeners and we look forward to seeing how radio will create awareness around energy storage solutions. We specifically want to reach out to farming communities who often bear the brunt of the electricity crisis,” added Verster.

AgriSkoops is presented by Eddie Goldberg, a South African radio veteran. The show airs Mondays to Fridays on close to 20 community radio stations across the country and offers the best on everything from precision farming to food sustainability and current events affecting farmers.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard over the past few years to make sure we bring communities the best in agricultural developments and news in a way that everyone can understand. We are proud to still be producing a show of such incredible quality to a sector that is vital to all South Africans and the investment from Blue Nova Energy will allow us to continue doing so,” said Kim du Plessis, managing director of Newskoop.

AgriSkoops is available to all subscribed radio stations on the Newskoop Portal. Newskoop covers all international, national, provincial and community news. Content produced includes news, finance, business and sport produced in both English, Afrikaans and isiXhosa.



