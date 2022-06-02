Industries

    Flagship business incubator, Nedbank Business Ignite, returns

    2 Jun 2022
    Issued by: Primedia Broadcasting
    South Africa's longest-running business mentorship programme - Nedbank Business Ignite - returns to Primedia Broadcasting's talk radio stations 702 and CapeTalk.
    Flagship business incubator, Nedbank Business Ignite, returns

    This is the 10th year of Nedbank’s partnership with 702 and CapeTalk in a flagship campaign that has helped over 200 South African small businesses reach new heights since its inception. This year the campaign focuses on businesses applying new technologies with an eye on long-term sustainability. Once again, the campaign will target businesses with an annual turnover under R5m.

    To celebrate the 10th year of igniting businesses, the partnership will invest more than R2m in 10 businesses. Five businesses from Johannesburg and five from Cape Town will each win a package worth more than R200,000, including:
    • a R50,000 cash injection;
    • media package on 702 or CapeTalk to the value of R100,000;
    • business gap analysis from Furaha Afrika Holdings to the value of R40,000;
    • social media exposure worth R10,000; and
    • a digital toolkit worth R10,000.
    "We're happy to be able to grow and nurture South African businesses once more," says Alan Shannon,
    Nedbank executive of client engagement for private clients and small business services. "This year we're looking for businesses that have creatively used technology to create sustainability. These are the people who power our communities and our economy as a country. They deserve all the support we can give them."

    Business growth expert and founder of Furaha Afrika Holdings, Matsi Modise, will once again assist Primedia Broadcasting in vetting and choosing finalists and incubating the winners.

    "I love this campaign because it rewards the true resilience of businesses owners. Every day, these are people who take risks, trust their instincts, make brave decisions and invest in our country's economy. I look forward to learning more about their industries and to help them achieve even more," says Modise.

    Businesses can enter at igniteyourbusiness.co.za from 6 June 2022 and follow the campaign on #BusinessIgnite.

    For more information, listen to 702's 'Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa' (6-9am) and 'Drive with John Perlman (3-6pm), and CapeTalk's Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto (6-9am) and Afternoon Drive with John Maytham (3-6pm) weekdays.

    CapeTalk is broadcast on radio frequency 567 AM and available on DStv audio bouquet channel 885.
    #BusinessIgnite, #JoinTheConversation

    Walk the Talk with 702. Tune in on 92.7 FM to join the conversation. #BusinessIgnite, #702WalkTheTalk

    Primedia Broadcasting
    Primedia Broadcasting is the home to premium radio stations in Gauteng and the Western Cape and specialises in omnichannel converged solutions that deliver results.
    Primedia, Nedbank, John Perlman, John Maytham, Matsi Modise, Bongani Bingwa, Alan Shannon

