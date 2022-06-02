Industries

    Assegai Awards now open to all business sectors

    2 Jun 2022
    Issued by: DMASA
    The Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards of the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) continue their drive to appeal to a wider audience with the news that award entries can now be submitted according to business sectors.
    Assegai Awards now open to all business sectors

    For 2022, these will include Automotive; business products and services; consumer products; food and beverage; health; non-profit; publishing, media, entertainment and sports; retail; travel and hospitability; technology and communication, and utilities.

    “We’re broadening the base of firms that can this year submit entries after investing a lot of energy in internationalising the Assegai Awards over the past year,” says David Dickens, DMASA CEO.

    Not only are more international judges featuring at this year’s Assegai Awards - set for November - Gold Assegai award category winners can also elect to have their submissions considered for a Global Echo Award. The latter follows the newly forged relationship between the Florida-headquartered US Association of National Advertising (ANA) and the DMASA that is seeing the Assegai entry requirements for 2022 aligned to an Echo-style format.

    Now, aligning submissions to industry sector means many more firms engaged in integrated and direct marketing (IDM) become eligible to submit Assegai entries.

    The Assegai Awards annually showcase the direct marketing industry leaders who have delivered exceptional work over the previous year. Exceptional campaign results will be showcased and rewarded at the upcoming awards evening.

    Entries open for the 2022 instalment of the Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards of the Direct Marketing Association of South Africa (DMASA) in June, giving local marketers - now across many more industries - plenty of time to consider their proposed entries.

    More information can be found at www.assegaiawards.co.za and www.DMASA.org

    DMASA
    The Direct Marketing Association of Southern Africa (DMASA) is a Section 21 company dedicated to the protection and development of the Interactive and Direct Marketing (IDM) industry. It established itself as an independent body in November 2005.

