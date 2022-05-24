Top spot for Randall Abrahams at Primedia Broadcasting

Media polymath appointed as the new CEO of Primedia Broadcasting.

Randall Abrahams

“It is rare to find well-versed and future-fit media experts who thrive in the zeitgeist and culture of society. We are truly fortunate to have attracted and piqued the interest of the multi-talented and accomplished Randall Abrahams to lead one of our key assets – Primedia Broadcasting,” commented the Primedia Group chair, Phumzile Langeni.Primedia Broadcasting comprises five of South Africa’s premier content and broadcasting platforms – 702 and 947 in Gauteng, as well as Cape Talk and KFM in the Western Cape, and EWN nationally amongst other digital and content offerings.Abrahams brings a wealth of media, content, music, talent development and management, entertainment, and related leadership experience. His credentials include the impeccable launch of YFM as a Youth Platform in South Africa; the successful turn-around and refocusing of the SABC Commercial Radio portfolio under the stewardship of the late Peter Matlare; the complex merging and transformation of the Universal and EMI Music Groups; the turn-around of the SA Music Awards; the launch of the Kleek Music App, as well as the development of some of South Africa’s top broadcast and entertainment talent.“We are thrilled to appoint a business leader who not only focuses on the bottom-line, encourages creativity but also understands and embraces transformation holistically in a business and societal context. Randall has previously served on various regulatory bodies such as the South African Standards Authority, the NAB and the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) amongst other public service contributions. His creative mindset and his business acumen is perfectly aligned with our vision and purpose,” comments the Primedia Group CEO, Jonathan Procter.On his appointment, Abrahams said: “I am pleased to return to a swiftly evolving broadcasting landscape and I’m very excited to join the Primedia Group. Primedia remains at the forefront of both content creation and distribution with a drive for continued innovation. Working under Jonathan’s leadership alongside a team of experienced marketers and creatives is an exhilarating prospect, and I aim to bring my combination of experience and innovative ideas to the table.”