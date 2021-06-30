Siyabonga Sangweni bids farewell to CliffCentral

Based in Johannesburg, CliffCentral.com starts the day every weekday morning withand his trusted team, who provide listeners with uncensored, real conversation about everything in the news, everything that happens in life and everything we all experience every day, along with first-class guests, edgy material and a healthy dose of humour, intelligence and inspiration.CliffCentral.com also hosts a variety of shows and podcast series to cater for various interests – from cars, entertainment, pets and money… to history, law, business, health and more.