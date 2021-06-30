Radio News South Africa

Siyabonga Sangweni bids farewell to CliffCentral

30 Jun 2021
By: Evan-Lee Courie
According to his Twitter profile @SaidBySiya, young Siyabonga Sangweni was told to sit down and be quiet. Now, as an adult, he stands up and speaks for a living. Sangweni, who started at CliffCentral.com in 2014 when the 'infotainment' online content hub was launched by Gareth Cliff, announced on Instagram that he will be leaving CliffCentral.com.
Based in Johannesburg, CliffCentral.com starts the day every weekday morning with The Gareth Cliff Show and his trusted team, who provide listeners with uncensored, real conversation about everything in the news, everything that happens in life and everything we all experience every day, along with first-class guests, edgy material and a healthy dose of humour, intelligence and inspiration.

CliffCentral.com also hosts a variety of shows and podcast series to cater for various interests – from cars, entertainment, pets and money… to history, law, business, health and more.

