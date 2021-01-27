Help keep Durban Youth Radio on-air

Durban Youth Radio has started a crowd-funding campaign to raise the much-needed funding to keep the station afloat.

Durban Youth Radio, known as DYR, is an NPO and a community radio station with a mandate to train the local youth in broadcasting. DYR broadcasts in the greater Durban metro on 105.1FM, and online. To date, over 22 volunteer trainees have moved into paid jobs and careers in commercial radio and media.



DYR is entirely self-funded and over the last four years have grown and moved to new studios in Florida Road and changed the station sound to create a new landscape for radio fans and music connoisseurs, challenging the prescribed radio formats that people are tired of. We are massive fans and supporters of rising Durban musicians, artists, performers, young entrepreneurs, charities and other notable causes.



"While we are not in danger of closing, we are indeed in a dire situation and in need of support from the community that we have served, loved and entertained in the new DYR format over the last five years,” says head of marketing and training, Kevin Minter-Brown.



“DYR has become one of Durban’s most loved radio stations. Few people know that nobody at DYR receives a salary. Everybody who works or trains at DYR is a volunteer.



“Almost everyone on air is actually in constant training, readying themselves for a possible, hopeful career in the wonderful world of broadcasting” says Minter-Brown, who also hosts the breakfast show



“We’ve helped at least 22 youngsters over the last few years to get employment, mostly in radio, but many within the entertainment or news industry, and helped with the careers of countless young musicians, artists, actors, entrepreneurs and more with our endless and fantastic interviews with the people who are the future of this city that we love.



“We rely mostly on private funding, with some revenue from advertising, but with very little going on right now, we could use all the help we can get to continue doing our important work, playing incredible music – much of it not heard on any other radio stations, and being the voice of an important new audience,” said Minter-Brown.



“Right now, due to the pandemic, we are behind in our rent and bills, most of our advertising revenue came from Durban based businesses, many of whom are struggling themselves right now.”



DYR has started a crowd-funding campaign to raise the much-needed funds to keep the station afloat. Any and all contributions will go towards administrative costs, to help keep the studios open and continue their journey in providing a powerful platform for the youth of Durban to find employment and find their voice.



To contribute to DYR’s campaign, please go to Durban Youth Radio, known as DYR, is an NPO and a community radio station with a mandate to train the local youth in broadcasting. DYR broadcasts in the greater Durban metro on 105.1FM, and online. To date, over 22 volunteer trainees have moved into paid jobs and careers in commercial radio and media.DYR is entirely self-funded and over the last four years have grown and moved to new studios in Florida Road and changed the station sound to create a new landscape for radio fans and music connoisseurs, challenging the prescribed radio formats that people are tired of. We are massive fans and supporters of rising Durban musicians, artists, performers, young entrepreneurs, charities and other notable causes."While we are not in danger of closing, we are indeed in a dire situation and in need of support from the community that we have served, loved and entertained in the new DYR format over the last five years,” says head of marketing and training, Kevin Minter-Brown.“DYR has become one of Durban’s most loved radio stations. Few people know that nobody at DYR receives a salary. Everybody who works or trains at DYR is a volunteer.“Almost everyone on air is actually in constant training, readying themselves for a possible, hopeful career in the wonderful world of broadcasting” says Minter-Brown, who also hosts the breakfast show“We’ve helped at least 22 youngsters over the last few years to get employment, mostly in radio, but many within the entertainment or news industry, and helped with the careers of countless young musicians, artists, actors, entrepreneurs and more with our endless and fantastic interviews with the people who are the future of this city that we love.“We rely mostly on private funding, with some revenue from advertising, but with very little going on right now, we could use all the help we can get to continue doing our important work, playing incredible music – much of it not heard on any other radio stations, and being the voice of an important new audience,” said Minter-Brown.“Right now, due to the pandemic, we are behind in our rent and bills, most of our advertising revenue came from Durban based businesses, many of whom are struggling themselves right now.”DYR has started a crowd-funding campaign to raise the much-needed funds to keep the station afloat. Any and all contributions will go towards administrative costs, to help keep the studios open and continue their journey in providing a powerful platform for the youth of Durban to find employment and find their voice.To contribute to DYR’s campaign, please go to www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/keep-dyr-on-air