New York Festivals' 2021 Radio Awards open for entries

27 Jan 2021
New York Festivals is now accepting entries for the 2021 Radio Awards.
Every year, New York Festivals Radio Awards carefully evaluates and updates the category roster to provide the most current categories to reflect the innovative content produced.“In a year marked by disruption of every kind, New York Festivals is implementing additional categories for social justice across all genres. These categories spotlight storytellers who are using all of their creativity to engage with their listeners on this critical topic,” said Rose Anderson, vice president and executive director of New York Festivals Radio Awards.New categories for 2021 include:
  • Best Social Justice Report
  • Social Justice Reporting
  • Social Justice Documentary
  • Best Regularly Scheduled Social Justice Program
  • Best Social Justice Special
  • Social Justice Promo
  • Best Digital Social Justice Program
  • Social Justice Podcast
  • Social Justice Student Content.
For a complete list of the 2021 Radio Awards Categories, visit: HERE.This year is the eleventh year of NYF’s strategic partnership with NAB Show, the ultimate marketplace for people passionate about media, entertainment, and technology. All attendees will have access to the multi-day NAB event which is a media entertainment marketplace.“We will be honouring Radio winners at NAB Show in Las Vegas in October. Combined with our TV & Film Winners, it will be a celebration of innovative storytellers across all platforms,” said Anderson.The Radio Awards receives entries from radio stations, networks, and independent producers from over 30 countries around the globe. The mission of the competition is to honour the achievements of the men and women who make up the global audio storytelling community. NYF invites award-winning industry leaders from around the world to become members of their world-class Radio Awards Grand Jury. The 2021 Grand jury will be set in the coming months. Those jurors will include some of the most world’s recognizable voices and captivating content producers in the radio industry. Entries are judged on production values, organisation, presentation of information, creativity, and use of the medium. All Entries in the 2021 competition will be judged online by NYF’s Radio Awards Grand Jury of 200+ producers, directors, writers, and other creative media professionals from around the globe. Nominated Finalists are judged by a panel at the United Nations for the UNDGC Awards. Award-winning entries will be showcased on the Radio Awards winners gallery.The deadline to enter the 2021 Radio Awards competition is 20 May 2021. To enter, go to https://radio.newyorkfestivals.com/.
