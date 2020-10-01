Kaya FM receives YouTube Silver Button Award

This week Kaya FM receives the prestigious award for reaching 100,000 subscribers on the worldwide streaming channel, making it the station with the most active YouTube subscribers in the country.
Kaya FM established its YouTube channel back in 2011 and after much planning around positioning the platform as part of its audience acquisition strategy the station began publishing its unique video content in 2014.
To date Kaya TV has an accumulated lifetime play of 46.2 million views, which is testament to the high quality, valuable content which attracts, informs, retains an audience to ultimately deliver traffic and wide engagement. This recognition solidifies Kaya TV as a leader in pioneering insightful and inspiring video content with popular properties such as Good Friday with Skhumba, My Top 10 at 10 and Kaya FM’s Live and Unplugged sessions.
With the world navigating the new reality of the Covid-19 pandemic, the digital space continues to become an important platform for people to stay connected while being distanced within their communities. Kaya TV has continued to offer listeners an online experience that is both entertaining and gives them a chance to stay connected and informed.
Nizaam Ajouhaar, Kaya FM’s Head of Digital and Technology, reflects on this honour: “This is indeed a huge milestone for all of us at Kaya FM and the South African radio industry as a whole. As the first radio station in the country to surpass the 100k subscriber mark, it proves that if you keep creating quality content and delivering it to your viewers/listeners on a consistent basis the numbers will inevitably follow. By 2021 it is anticipated that 80% of all internet consumer traffic will be made up of video content, and we are excited to deliver more engaging opportunities to our viewers and clients."
Kaya FM is committed to continued growth in its creative approaches to the rising digital video production, storytelling and distribution landscape.
Visit us on Kaya TV’s YouTube
channel for all our latest content.
For more information visit kayafm.co.za
or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. To set up interviews, please contact az.oc.mfayak@RP
.