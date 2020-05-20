Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Radio Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

In a South African radio first - Hot 91.9FM Locks 'n Loads its airtime

Issued by: Hot 91.9FM
In a daringly innovative move, Managing Director of the award-winning Hot 91.9FM, Lloyd Madurai, today announced the launch of Hot 91.9FM's new online buying platform, Lock 'n Load.

Lock 'n Load is a package that has been tailormade for the exclusive benefit of small businesses that have reopened or are reopening as the lockdown eases and need their brand to be top of mind now.

This is a real-time buying platform that puts the buying power of radio in the hands of small business owners at a price point within their reach.

After following a simple process, the advert will be on radio within two hours, immediately giving small businesses the exposure they need. The process is simple:
  1. Go to www.hot919.co.za and click on the Lock 'n Load Hot Deal.
  2. Select the timeslot and the number of spots you would like to purchase across the day or week, add to your cart and check out.
  3. Complete the simple buying detail form and tell us about your business.
  4. Within 20 minutes of your payment being processed, you will be contacted by a Hot 91.9FM representative to assist you with your script and within two hours your 20-second read will be ready to go live on air.

Madurai concludes, “Hot 91.9FM is deeply passionate about the development and survival of SMEs, particularly those that are community-based as we believe that they are the engine room that drives our economy and as a proud partner to the NSBC (National Small Business Chamber) we are offering their members a further 10% discount on 'Lock 'n Load'."

Hot 91.9FM's press office

Hot 91.9FMSince its launch on the 17th of November 2014, Hot 91.9 FM has managed to propel itself, with lightning speed, straight into the obvious radio gap that existed in Gauteng.
About Us | News | Contact
Comment

Top stories

Path to business success: Swift agility and innovation in Covid-19

By Kevin Kruger, Issued by BMi Research

In a South African radio first - Hot 91.9FM Locks 'n Loads its airtime

Issued by Hot 91.9FM

R5m advertising support fund for SME's launched by Tractor Outdoor

Issued by Tractor Outdoor

Not ready...? Get set, go!

By Ndeye Diagne, Issued by Kantar

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.

Let's do Biz