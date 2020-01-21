Jazzuary 2020 - Roots and Routes

This month, Kaya FM invites listeners to tune in for a month of exceptional music and masterclasses as we celebrate the Roots and Routes of jazz.



With roots originating on the continent, jazz music has travelled across borders through memory and migration where it has been beautifully reimagined within new localities. As a genre that has evolved greatly over the last two centuries jazz has morphed into a symbol of hope in the face of oppression as well as a celebratory soundtrack to the freedom of many.



From avant-garde sounds, to instrumental improvisations and well-sampled standards; every popular genre of modern-day music, undoubtedly, finds its roots within jazz. Taking this into consideration Kaya FM is mapping out a sonic journey throughout the month of January with a specially curated playlist that proves that the spirit of jazz is alive and well.



Part of our Jazzuary line-up includes a collection of masterclasses by musicians, historians, writers and academics who have made an important contribution to the African jazz canon. Some of this year’s masters include bassist Fana Zulu, Afro-Cuban jazz singer Dayme Arocena, historian Dr Lindelwa Dalamba and many more. “This year we have selected people who have a significant level of expertise in jazz within a variety of fields such as journalism, instrumentalism and literature. These people have something important to say not only about music but also about the genre within the context of this year’s Roots and Routes theme”, expressed Nkosinathi Mbelu, Kaya FM’s Head of Music.



This year, Jazzuary is also in anticipation for International Jazz Day South Africa which Kaya FM is proud to be supporting. Taking place in South Africa for the first time, the Spin Foundation has developed this initiative to enhance and galvanise the South African participation in the worldwide International Jazz Day celebrations. In December 2012, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed April 30 as International Jazz Day and called on United Nations Members States to participate actively in celebrating International Jazz Day; to develop and increase inter-country exchanges and understanding between cultures for purpose of mutual comprehension and social cohesion. Since the proclamation, International Jazz Day is recognised on official calendars of both United Nations and UNESCO.



Executive Director of International Jazz Day South Africa and host of Kaya FM’s The Art of Sunday, Brenda Sisane, had this to say about the initiative. “We are excited to be collaborating closely with artists who have contributed significantly to the narrative of jazz the world over. We are looking forward to a rich programme of events, performances and connections that will see us celebrating this momentous occasion in our country throughout the month of April”.



Join us as we map out the Roots and Routes of jazz from the continent and the diaspora this month on air and on



