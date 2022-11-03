Industries

    Luxe 100 Best Awards announces 2022 winners

    3 Nov 2022
    The Luxe 100 Best Awards, which celebrates the best of South African hospitality, has announced its 2022 winners.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The Luxe 100 Best was introduced following the success of the Luxe Restaurant Awards.

    The awards reflects the diversity of South Africa’s luxury hospitality sector and celebrates the growth of the country’s product offering as well as positioning South Africa as a globally competitive destination.

    The award categories ranged from the 10 Best Bars in South Africa to the 10 Best Game Lodges in South Africa, with winners emerging from across the country.

    Well-renowned SA celebrity, Shashi Naidoo MC’ed the event in style. Those in attendance included culinary social media superstars Mogau Seshoene and Zanele Van Zyl, as well as celebrated food critic Steve Steinfeld and entrepreneur Nicky Van Der Walt with his wife and model, Lee-Ann Liebenberg.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    The nominees were selected via industry experts and customer reviews. All nominees in the award categories were ranked according to their "Luxe Score", determining their placement in the relevant categories.

    The panel of judges was convened by Chad Fourie, chief judge of the Luxe Awards and managing director of The Hospitality Counsel, who said: "The Luxe 100 Best Awards supports, promotes and develops the South African travel and tourism industry by identifying and rewarding excellence and inspiring its practitioners to continually raise the standards of their product and service offering."

    Category winners are as follows:

    1. Best Bar in South Africa: Zioux
    2. Best Chef in South Africa: Mmabatho Molefe
    3. Best Restaurant in South Africa: Salsify at the Roundhouse
    4. Best Hotel in South Africa: Babylonstoren
    5. Best Boutique Hotel in South Africa: Tintswalo Atlantic
    6. Best Game Lodge in South Africa: Singita Boulders Lodge
    7. Best Villa in South Africa: Sandcastle Luxury Villa
    8. Best Wine Farm in South Africa: Delaire Graff Estate
    9. Best Eco Lodge in South Africa: Grootbos - Private Nature Reserve
    10. Best Spa in South Africa: Vivari Spa

