Radisson strengthens presence in Africa

Earlier this year, Radisson Hotel Group announced that it had surpassed its half-year growth target in Africa with new openings and market entries across business and leisure destinations. This puts the group on target to add 150 hotels to the continent in the next five years.

Source: Supplied | Radisson Serviced Apartments Yaoundé

Currently, Radisson Hotel Group has nearly 100 hotels and 16,000 rooms in operation and under development in Africa. In the last two years only, the Group opened over 16 hotels in the region and secured over 25 new hotels, representing more than 4,800 additional rooms to its portfolio.

Commenting at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF), on the group’s growth and expansion across the continent, Elie Younes, executive vice president and global chief development officer, Radisson Hotel Group, says: "The last two years have been a time of accelerated growth for the Radisson Hotel Group reaching record milestones regionally and globally. Our balanced development strategy along with our tailored approach and responsiveness, enable us to stay relevant to our owners.

"Our rate of materialisation and openings is a testimony to the quality of our pipeline but also translates our conversion strategy in repositioning existing hotels under one of our Radisson Hotel Group brands. 2023 is already anticipated to remain positive with nine hotel openings during the year, which will only reinforce our Group’s presence across the region."

"Given our recognition as a market leader across the continent, we are well-positioned to speak about the vast opportunities within the African hospitality space. As a group, we’ve prioritised consolidating our market share in key focus markets and expanding into new territories, cementing our leadership as the most geographically diverse hotel company across Africa," added Ramsay Rankoussi, vice president of development for the group in Africa.

Key markets for the group’s Africa expansion plan include Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Cameroon, Senegal and Ivory Coast, demonstrating an equal prioritization for Francophone and Anglophone countries.

Several key new African markets

Radisson Hotel Group expanded its presence in Madagascar with a portfolio of three hotels, becoming the largest international operator on the island.

Extending the group’s presence into new regions, the first Radisson-branded hotel in East Africa, Radisson Hotel Addis Ababa Bole Airport, was signed in 2022, and the Radisson Individuals brand was introduced to the continent with the opening of two new properties, Number One Oxford Street Hotel & Suites, a member of Radisson Individuals, in Ghana, and Marina Resort Port Ghalib, a member of Radisson Individuals, in Marsa Allam, Egypt.