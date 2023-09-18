Fire at Joburg Metro Centre causes immediate closure - mayor, city manager and Speaker moved out

A weekend fire caused by faulty transformers at the Joburg Metro has shut down the building responsible for administering the city.

Source: Supplied.

Emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi confirmed the 16 September fire on Monday morning, 18 September. He said there were no injuries and that it was contained in time.

There is no electricity in the building.

The city did not put out a communiqué about the fire but has announced a briefing on Tuesday (19 September).

This is the second fire in the Metro building this year — the previous one was in March.

Read the full article by Ferial Haffajee at Daily Maverick.