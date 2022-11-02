Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Bizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Residential Property News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Property jobs

  • Property Acquisition Officer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    "
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Increasing interest rate environment a boon for rental property market

    2 Nov 2022
    Historically, an increasing interest rate environment has resulted in growing demand for residential rental properties as potential buyers have to rethink property ownership due to affordability concerns.
    Source: Gallo/Getty
    Source: Gallo/Getty

    According to Makhosini Ndlovu, product head at FNB Commercial Property Finance, the current upward interest rate cycle is no different, and there is evidence of a recovery in demand for rental properties across South Africa.

    “Rentals took a fairly severe hit as a result of the double whammy delivered by Covid-19,” Ndlovu explains, “as many landlords were required to hold rentals steady or even decrease them over the past two years due to tenant income pressures, and at the same time, a large number of people who would have been renters became first-time homeowners, taking advantage of the massive drop in interest rates as government worked to cushion the economic blow of the pandemic.”

    Demand predicted to continue growing into 2023

    However, Ndlovu says demand for rental properties recovered during the first half of 2022 as rising interest rates put landlords back in a favourable position. He predicts that demand for rentals will continue growing into 2023, particularly in the rent affordability ‘sweet spot’, which ranges between R6,000 and R12,000 per month, depending on the province.

    Ndlovu is confident that this growth in demand will be equally evident in all parts of the country, thanks in large part to the shift towards work from home and hybrid work arrangements.

    “While the expectations of a full-scale work-from-home workplace culture that were evident during the lockdowns have not fully materialised, there has been a significant move towards remote working arrangements,” he explains, “and that has resulted in a more even spread of rental demand across the country – even in smaller towns that would never previously have been attractive to long-term tenants.”

    Here's what homebuyers are looking for post pandemic
    Here's what homebuyers are looking for post pandemic

    2 days ago

    Spike in demand outside major centres

    As a result of these shifts, Ndlovu says that FNB has seen a significant spike in demand for rental properties outside of major centres, particularly in coastal towns. But he emphasises that demand is not only rising in these small towns that were historically just holiday destinations; there are also pockets of rising demand in the cities. And the good news is that this is being driven primarily by younger tenants.

    “As the workforce becomes younger, it’s likely that a more vibrant and sustainable residential property market will continue to emerge, and much of that demand by younger tenants is for smaller, affordable properties that meet their lifestyle aspirations.”

    Property sales volumes on downturn, value continues to show growth
    Property sales volumes on downturn, value continues to show growth

    24 Oct 2022

    Demand to gradually outstrip supply

    Ndlovu says that, currently, supply of rental stock is still largely sufficient to meet the gradually growing demand as the impact of increasing interest rates is still filtering through to consumer budgets, but that may change in the near future.

    He says we expect demand to gradually outstrip supply in the coming months, which presents a real opportunity for residential property investors and developers.

    NextOptions
    Read more: interest rate, FNB, rental property market

    Related

    Source:
    More pain likely in store for consumers2 days ago
    Image supplied: Pierre Coetzee, marketing manager at Letsema Consultancy
    #BehindtheSelfie: Pierre Coetzee, marketing manager at Letsema Consultancy26 Oct 2022
    Source © The Citizen The FNB old and new logo
    Behind the FNB rebrand19 Oct 2022
    #OrchidsandOnions: Everything we know is changing
    #OrchidsandOnions: Everything we know is changing10 Oct 2022
    Source: Supplied.
    FNB announces world-first digital banking solutions7 Oct 2022
    Real estate is an effective way of storing value during stagflation
    Real estate is an effective way of storing value during stagflation30 Sep 2022
    Join the next cohort of accounting entrepreneurs on a growth trajectory!
    Edge GrowthJoin the next cohort of accounting entrepreneurs on a growth trajectory!21 Sep 2022
    South African retail sales jump 8.6% in July
    South African retail sales jump 8.6% in July15 Sep 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz