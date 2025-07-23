Why Dubai’s luxury real estate market is booming among global investors

Strategically located within a short flight from most parts of the world, dynamic Dubai is ranked among the safest and fastest-growing cities globally.

With around 85% of its population made up of expatriates, it has become one of the top five luxury residential markets worldwide. Backed by a thriving economy, investor confidence, and rising demand for premium properties, Dubai continues to attract global investors seeking stability, high returns, and lifestyle benefits.

Recent global volatility has only heightened this trend, with both South African and international investors increasingly turning to Dubai as a preferred offshore investment destination. In addition to robust economic fundamentals and tax-free rental returns, the emirate offers residency incentives such as the prestigious 10-year UAE Golden Visa — making it an attractive proposition for property buyers and their families.

Recognising this growing appetite, Pam Golding International has partnered with leading Dubai developer Azizi Developments to bring a range of stylish, luxury apartments and waterfront mansions to the South African market through their latest world-class projects: Azizi Venice and Azizi Milan.

Golden Visa gateway

Says Andrew Golding, chief executive of the Pam Golding Property group: “For astute investors seeking a sound offshore property investment to diversify their portfolio, or those looking to acquire the flexibility of Golden Visa status, vibrant and alluring Dubai ticks all the boxes.

"With no taxes on personal or rental income, no property taxes, strong economic growth and rising property prices within a booming property market – including high demand for rental properties, Dubai has emerged as one of the globe’s most sought-after luxury residential property destinations.

“As a consequence, we are extremely proud to have partnered with successful Azizi Developments, one of Dubai’s leading real estate and lifestyle development companies, to bring to the South African market a range of stylish, luxury apartments and waterfront mansions in their latest world-class projects – Azizi Venice and Azizi Milan.”

Source: Supplied. Azizi Venice.

With about 85% of the population comprising expatriates, Dubai is considered one of the top five luxury residential markets globally. Confidence in the city’s thriving economy and business sector, coupled with a strong buyer base, underpins the strong demand for luxury homes.

Offshore freedom option

Says Chris Immelman, who heads up Pam Golding International: “A further incentive for acquiring Dubai residential property is the prestigious and sought-after 10-year UAE (United Arab Emirates) Golden Visa, whereby a property investment of at least AED2 million (Arab Emirates Dirham) provides eligibility, allowing you and your family (including parents) to live, work and study in the UAE while enjoying the world class infrastructure on offer in Dubai. This residence visa is renewable and does not require you to reside in Dubai, nor is there any time limit on how long you can remain outside the country.

“For those looking to invest the required AED2 million, which is approximately ZAR9.722m or USD544 500 at current exchange rates, this is comparable in price to the Portugal Golden Visa when it was first launched.

"With Europe rapidly closing EU residency programmes - although Greece is still available - the UAE Golden Visa is a compelling option, particularly given the stability of the UAE’s currency. We are now offering these two new, lavish developments, Azizi Venice and Azizi Milan as an alternative Golden Visa programme and/or a pure offshore investment with rentals projected at an estimated 8% to 10% and with attractive future capital growth potential.

“Dubai consistently delivers attractive rental yields, often surpassing global cities like London or New York, making it ideal for generating passive income, and with no property or capital gains taxes, your investment returns are in no way eroded, maximising profitability.

"With a diversified and thriving economy, the UAE’s GDP is anticipated to grow by 4.1% in 2025, underpinning a stable and resilient property market, while a rising population, fuelled by expatriates and tourists - with 9.31 million visitors in the first half of 2024 alone, drives consistent demand for residential properties, ensuring strong rental and resale potential.”

Source: Supplied. Azizi Venice apartment.

Established in 2007, Azizi Developments is experienced in state-of-the-art developments creating modern residential and mixed-use communities strategically located in several of Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods. These two new developments are each creating small townships on their own, based on their sheer size and scale.

Adds Immelman: “While we have only just begun marketing these residential properties to the South African market, at prices starting from around AED550 000 and ranging up to AED10 million, they are already soliciting interest, particularly for Golden Visa purposes, with the qualifying requirement from a minimum of AED2 million. Many of the interested investors are high-net-worth individuals who already own other investment properties around the world.”

Luxury, lifestyle and location

Both well-located in Dubai South and to be completed in two years, the developments include Azizi Venice, a luxurious, water-inspired community situated near Al Maktoum International Airport. Azizi Venice is an expansive project spanning 136 hectares and designed to evoke the charm of Venice with a central 18km swimmable, crystal lagoon, waterfalls, pristine beachfront and interconnected luxury waterfront mansions and apartments ranging from one to eight bedrooms.

Residents will enjoy an exceptional lifestyle residing in a vibrant, lush environment with climate-controlled retail boulevard with restaurants and boutiques, an opera house offering world-class entertainment, and 5km of jogging and cycle tracks. Other amenities nearby in the community include a hotel, hospital, and international school.

Also located in a prime, high-demand location with high growth potential is Azizi Milan, inspired by Italy and featuring a wide array of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, multiple retail boulevards, a scenic canal and shopping mall, cafes, galleries, and elegant boutiques, in a community comprising a variety of residential neighbourhoods, hotels, healthcare facilities and educational institutions.