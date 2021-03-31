Nearly 300,000 South Africans benefit from Microsoft's digital skills initiative

Microsoft recently announced that nearly 300,000 South Africans have benefited from its Global Skills Initiative. Over 30 million people in 249 countries and territories have also been upskilled through the initiative. The company said it will be extending its commitment by launching new resources to help job-seekers and 250,000 companies make a skills-based hire in 2021.