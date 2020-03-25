Covid19: SA restaurants to comply with nationwide lockdown

In his statement to the nation on Monday, 23 March 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an escalation of measures to combat the global Covid-19 pandemic - which includes a nation-wide lockdown for 21 days effective from Thursday, 26 March 2020 until midnight Thursday, 16 April 2020. In compliance with this, all restaurants, cafes, bars, coffee shops are required to close.

These service providers have not been included on the list of what has been deemed essential services during the lockdown and will not be permitted to operate and will thus need to be closed for the durationIn addition, to this, all food delivery services will also need to be suspended for 21 days with effect from midnight Thursday, 26 March 2020 until midnight Thursday, 16 April 2020.For clarity and assistance, contact the Department of Tourism Call Centre on 0860 868 747 or email