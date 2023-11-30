Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAAICPA & CIMASimply Financial ServicesBroad MediaAfriGISBizcommunity.comIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    African Bank unveils plans for early 2024 launch of transactional business account

    30 Nov 2023
    30 Nov 2023
    In early 2024, Grindrod Bank, acquired by African Bank for R1.5bn in 2022, is set to introduce a new transactional business account. This initiative aligns with its strategy to enhance outreach and attract clients within the lower echelons of the business-banking sector.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    The upcoming transactional account not only enhances the value proposition for Grindrod Bank's current business clients but also aligns with its overarching objective to introduce a business-banking solution tailored for owner-operated small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the long run.

    Following the announcement by its parent company, African Bank, of the R3.26bn acquisition of Sasfin Bank's Commercial Equipment Finance (CEF) and Commercial Property Finance (CPF) units in October, Grindrod Bank is poised to incorporate approximately R3.2bn in assets, bolstering its existing book, which stands at about R12bn.

    With the expanded balance sheet of African Bank, Grindrod Bank is now positioned to pursue more substantial commercial and industrial property deals, surpassing the traditional scope of transactions ranging from R100m to R150m, which have historically constituted its primary focus.

    David Polkinghorne, the group executive responsible for Grindrod Bank said the bank was looking at deals between R300m and R400m.

    "We’re even looking at a R1bn transaction," he said.

    Grindrod Bank is also looking at writing cheques ranging from R50m to R100m.

    The bank’s priority involves enhancing its physical presence in business banking across new geographies, including Mbombela (Nelspruit), Bloemfontein, Howick, Pietermaritzburg, Stellenbosch, Paarl, and selected areas in the Eastern Cape.

    Since its acquisition of Grindrod Bank and Ubank assets, liabilities and operations, African Bank is now servicing 4 million active customers across its platforms, a massive 158% increase from its previous fiscal year.

    Its net advances portfolio surged by 41%, reaching R32bn (FY22: R22.6bn), wherein secured business banking loans constituted more than a third of the group's overall loan portfolio.

    Read more: entrepreneurs, SMEs, Grindrod Bank, African Bank
    NextOptions


    Related

    Source:
    #IATF2023: Afreximbank secures over $1bn in trade and investment deals
    15 Nov 2023
    Rural reinvention: Inspiring stories of innovation by entrepreneurs in Mpumalanga
    Rural reinvention: Inspiring stories of innovation by entrepreneurs in Mpumalanga
     31 Oct 2023
    Strategies for starting your small business with limited funds
    Strategies for starting your small business with limited funds
    19 Oct 2023
    Source: Wikipedia. US Chamber of Commerce Building in Washington.
    Kendra Gaither takes helm as president of US-Africa Business Center
    19 Oct 2023
    Source: African Bank.
    African Bank acquires Sasfin's property finance business
    13 Oct 2023
    Standard Bank Top Women Leaders publication launches its 18th edition
    Topco MediaStandard Bank Top Women Leaders publication launches its 18th edition
    Ensuring payroll security: 3 strategies for SA SMEs
    Ensuring payroll security: 3 strategies for SA SMEs
    4 Oct 2023
    SMEs at the forefront of hybrid work transformation in SA, new survey reveals
    SMEs at the forefront of hybrid work transformation in SA, new survey reveals
    4 Oct 2023
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz