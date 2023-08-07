Announcing Remchannel's new MD designate

Leading reward management business, Remchannel has appointed Lindiwe Sebesho as managing director designate, effective 1 August 2023.

Source: Supplied. Lindiwe Sebesho, Remchannel's new managing director.

Sebesho will take over the position fully from 1 January 2024 and replaces industry veteran René Richter who retires at the end of this year.

“We are thrilled to have someone of Sebesho’s calibre to head up Remchannel,” said Prabashini Moodley, managing director of Old Mutual Corporate Consultants. “With her remarkable track record in developing and implementing remuneration, reward, and talent-management solutions, I am confident Sebesho will continue to drive Remchannel’s remarkable success in delivering cutting-edge total reward strategies to our clients.

“At the heart of Remchannel’s success lies the belief that salary, performance-based incentive remuneration and benefits are vital components of employee value propositions that drive performance.

“Remchannel remains committed to providing businesses with accurate and up-to-date information about remuneration, incentive, and benefit strategies and structures across various industries in a manner that enables talent attraction, engagement and retention in the face of current global challenges.”

Sebesho’s credentials are impressive and well-aligned with Remchannel’s mission. She is a master reward specialist and human performance thought leader with a track record of developing and implementing remuneration, reward, performance, and talent management solutions that drive business growth.

Exemplary leadership journey

Before joining Remchannel, Sebesho held leadership positions at prominent organisations, including Barloworld Group and Barloworld Equipment, where she successfully integrated human capital, reward, and talent management strategies to support business growth.

Because of her passion for the reward industry, Sebesho has also been the president of the South African Reward Association (Sara), a professional organisation that develops reward professionals and has advanced total reward practices in South Africa for two terms.

Old Mutual and Remchannel also paid tribute to the outgoing managing director, René Richter.

“With over two decades of experience in reward and human resources, Richter has been instrumental in Remchannel’s operations, strategy, and growth in South Africa and globally. Her dedication to delivering high-quality data, insights and reward solutions to help organisations attract, retain, and motivate talent has been invaluable,” said Moodley.

“Under Rene’s leadership, Remchannel has thrived as a cutting-edge reward management platform, providing businesses with essential tools and intelligence to create defendable reward strategies,” she concluded.

René Richter commented on her retirement from the managing director position, saying, "I am deeply grateful for the incredible journey I have had with Remchannel and the remarkable colleagues and clients I have had the pleasure of working with.

“Their unwavering commitment and dedication to our mission have been the driving force behind our success. Together, we have accomplished so much, and I am proud to have been part of a team that has continuously raised the bar in reward management".