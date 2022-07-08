Industries

Job Masoko takes on new role at African Bank

8 Jul 2022
African Bank welcomes aboard Job Masoko into his new role as head of operations: risk and compliance.

Job Masoko, African Bank's new head of operations risk and compliance.
Job Masoko, African Bank's new head of operations risk and compliance.
"We wish him every success in this new audacious chapter of his career," African Bank said in a media statement.

Masoko is a seasoned risk and compliance head in the banking industry. He gained considerable experience at Absa Bank as head: risk events management - group operational risk; and before that, as lead policy assurance: technology for group operational risk.

Previously, he was vice president: operational risk-reporting and analytics for Barclays Africa operational risk management.

He has also held various risk and compliance roles at Nedbank.

Masoko holds a Bachelor of Science in financial mathematics and informatics.

At African Bank, Masoko will be responsible for end-to-end ownership of its first line risk-management function; shaping the implementation of its risk-management frameworks; embedding risk-management ownership in CB and reviewing and managing appropriate risk management.

