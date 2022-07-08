Job Masoko takes on new role at African Bank

Masoko is a seasoned risk and compliance head in the banking industry. He gained considerable experience at Absa Bank as head: risk events management - group operational risk; and before that, as lead policy assurance: technology for group operational risk.
Previously, he was vice president: operational risk-reporting and analytics for Barclays Africa operational risk management.
He has also held various risk and compliance roles at Nedbank.
Masoko holds a Bachelor of Science in financial mathematics and informatics.
At African Bank, Masoko will be responsible for end-to-end ownership of its first line risk-management function; shaping the implementation of its risk-management frameworks; embedding risk-management ownership in CB and reviewing and managing appropriate risk management.