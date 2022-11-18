Industries

    Rushed legislation to avoid greylisting betrays a weakened law-making regime

    18 Nov 2022
    The risk of greylisting from the Financial Action Task Force has triggered the drafting of laws to strengthen South Africa's financial accountability regime. But a rushed law-making process has resulted in bills presented to Parliament which do not adequately respond to South Africa's unique challenges in combating financial crime.
    Source:
    Source: Pixabay

    There has been a flurry of activity in the last two months, as parliamentary committees requested and considered submissions on amendment bills introduced in a desperate attempt to avoid greylisting from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

    The FATF is an international organisation tasked with developing policies to combat money laundering and terrorism financing. The FATF maintains a black list and a grey list which have led financial institutions to shift resources and services away from the listed countries, and thereby motivated governments to introduce regulations that are compliant.

    Read the original article on Daily Maverick.

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
