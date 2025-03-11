ESG NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Topco MediaFoodForward SASafripolSappiAir Products South AfricaPROPAK AFRICA 2025Enquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    ESG NGO, NPO & Social Enterprise

    No NGOs under investigation for money laundering, terror financing

    11 Mar 2025
    11 Mar 2025
    The Department of Social Development has refuted claims made in recent media reports alleging that 50 South African NGOs are being investigated for terror funding and money laundering.
    Image source: RDNE Stock project from
    Image source: RDNE Stock project from Pexels

    In a statement on Friday, the department clarified that there were no such non-profit organisations under investigation.

    “The Department of Social Development has noted attributed statements in recent media reports that 50 South African NGOs are being probed for terror funding and money laundering. The department would like to put it on record that there are no such NPOs,” the statement read.

    The department said that it convened a symposium with NPOs and other stakeholders to make the NPO community aware of South Africa’s obligations with regard to the implementation of anti-money laundering and the counter terror financing measures.

    The aim of the symposium was to strengthen consultation mechanisms between government and NPOs. It focused on deficiencies in SA’s measures to protect NPOs from exploitation to fund terrorist organisations as identified in the 2021 FATF Mutual Evaluation.

    The FATF reiterated its findings relating to these deficiencies in its 2024 Mutual Evaluation Follow Up Report on South Africa. This is available at here.

    Delegates were informed about the recently launched NPO TF Risk Assessment that was undertaken to assess the nature of potential threats and inherent vulnerabilities that may potentially put NPOs in South Africa at risk of terror financing abuse, which can be found here.

    “However, at no point during the symposium were any allegations made that NPOs in South Africa are implicated in terrorist financing or money laundering, or that the South African authorities are investigating any NPOs for involvement in these activities,” the department said.

    Read more: NGOs, NPOs, money laundering, Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Control Regulations, NGOs challenges
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Source: SAnews.gov.za

    SAnews.gov.za is a South African government news service, published by the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS). SAnews.gov.za (formerly BuaNews) was established to provide quick and easy access to articles and feature stories aimed at keeping the public informed about the implementation of government mandates.

    Go to: http://www.sanews.gov.za
    NextOptions
    Related

    BizTrendsTV

    RAPT BizTrendsTV: Li Ndube on Afro-optimism - African growth vs Western degrowth
    Let's do Biz