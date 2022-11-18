Industries

    Bhongoloncedo helps remote EC communities access building materials

    18 Nov 2022
    After having identified a gap in the market to supply the various villages surrounding East London with bricks and other building materials, the wife and husband duo of Bongolethu Webu and Nkosomzi Webu, saw a business opportunity and seized it.
    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    In July 2018, the duo established the 100% Black-woman-owned entity, Bhongoloncedo, a buildings and material manufacturing and supply services company based in Mpongo Village. Mpongo Village is a remote rural settlement 40km from East London in the Eastern Cape.

    Prior to Bhongoloncedo’s establishment, members of the Mpongo and surrounding communities would travel over 40km, often by way of public transport, to source building materials in East London. Bhongoloncedo allows community members, contractors and developers within the Eastern Cape region to source building materials closer to home.

    Business expansion

    With asset funding from Inyosi Empowerment, Bhongoloncedo has acquired delivery vehicles to deliver directly to their customers and is able to assist more clients across a wider region.

    Source: Supplied
    Source: Supplied

    Inyosi Empowerment provides businesses which are at least 51% Black-owned and that have been in operation for at least three years with loan funding. Marking its 10th anniversary, the company has launched a competition that will award one Black-owned business with an interest-free loan of up to R5m. For more information, click here.

